2022 Kansas State Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Kansas State Football Schedule: Who do the Wildcats have to play on the road?

Not every Big 12 team gets the luxury of a home start like Kansas State gets.

Four of the first five games are at home, but that one road game is the Big 12 opener at Oklahoma. At least the Wildcats get that out of the way, but they have to deal with four more conference road games.

Making it even worse – at least in Big 12 play – is that the conference season starts out with three road games in four dates. On the plus side, three of the last five games are at home. However, the mid-November back-to-back games at Baylor and West Virginia hurts.

However …