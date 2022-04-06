2022 Kansas State Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Kansas State football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the Kansas State schedule and what are 3 things to know?
2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams
2022 Kansas State Football Schedule
Sept 3 South Dakota
Sept 10 Missouri
Sept 17 Tulane
Sept 24 at Oklahoma
Oct 1 Texas Tech
Oct 8 at Iowa State
Oct 15 OPEN DATE
Oct 22 at TCU
Oct 29 Oklahoma State
Nov 5 Texas
Nov 12 at Baylor
Nov 19 at West Virginia
Nov 26 Kansas
Kansas State Football Schedule: Who do the Wildcats have to play on the road?
Not every Big 12 team gets the luxury of a home start like Kansas State gets.
Four of the first five games are at home, but that one road game is the Big 12 opener at Oklahoma. At least the Wildcats get that out of the way, but they have to deal with four more conference road games.
Making it even worse – at least in Big 12 play – is that the conference season starts out with three road games in four dates. On the plus side, three of the last five games are at home. However, the mid-November back-to-back games at Baylor and West Virginia hurts.
However …
Kansas State Football Schedule What To Know: Yeah, there are lots of road games, but ...
Kansas State plays four of its first five games at home including all three non-conference games – South Dakota, Missouri, Tulane. Mizzou will be a tough out, but throw in the home game against Texas Tech, and it’s not a bad run over the first half.
Five road games in eight dates will make it hard for the Wildcats to get hot in conference action, but Oklahoma State and Texas have to come to Manhattan, and Kansas is at home.
In other words …
Kansas State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
There are enough winnable games to go bowling.
Take care of home early on – or at least start 3-1 at The Family – and the base of wins will be there to get to at least six wins. Of course, Kansas State fans aren’t going to be happy to just get to a bowl, but considering the run of road games it’s not going to be easy to do a whole lot more.
At most, the Wildcats will be the favorite in two road games – probably just one – and shooting for at least eight wins is fair. It’ll likely be too tough a slate, though, to make a push for the Big 12 Championship without something extraordinary.