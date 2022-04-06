2022 Kansas Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Kansas football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the Kansas schedule and what are 3 things to know?
2022 Kansas Football Schedule
Sept 2 Tennessee Tech
Sept 10 at West Virginia
Sept 17 at Houston
Sept 24 Duke
Oct 1 Iowa State
Oct 8 TCU
Oct 15 at Oklahoma
Oct 22 at Baylor
Oct 29 OPEN DATE
Nov 5 Oklahoma State
Nov 12 at Texas Tech
Nov 19 Texas
Nov 26 at Kansas State
Kansas Football Schedule: Who do the Jayhawks have to play on the road?
Yeah, the Jayhawks have to play six road games and five away from Lawrence in the Big 12, but they’re not all that bad in when it comes to the timing.
Yeah, going to West Virginia and Houston in back-to-back weeks early on will be tough, but that comes after a tune-up against Tennessee Tech. The payoff is three straight home games before another brutal two weeks of Oklahoma and Baylor on the road.
Two of the last three games are away, but Kansas only leaves the state once after October 22nd.
Kansas Football Schedule What To Know: Use the first half of the season to build something
Kansas should be improved, but it’s still likely going to be ranked last among the ten Big 12 teams and should be the underdog in almost every game.
Okay, but Tennessee Tech should be a win, and beating Duke at home is a must. With three straight home games – Duke, Iowa State, TCU – any chance of building a base of wins has to come in the first half of the year before the run of three road games in four dates leads into Texas and at Kansas State.
Kansas Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
Get better.
Yeah, it’s yet another year of Kansas football trying to take a step forward, but the program has a great head coach in Lance Leipold, it’s starting to build up the talent level – there are playmakers to work around – and there are at least two wins there for the taking.
Beating Tennessee Tech and Duke isn’t a guarantee, but do that, come up with a few upsets and good performances, and there’s a chance to improve.