2022 Kansas Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Kansas Football Schedule: Who do the Jayhawks have to play on the road?

Yeah, the Jayhawks have to play six road games and five away from Lawrence in the Big 12, but they’re not all that bad in when it comes to the timing.

Yeah, going to West Virginia and Houston in back-to-back weeks early on will be tough, but that comes after a tune-up against Tennessee Tech. The payoff is three straight home games before another brutal two weeks of Oklahoma and Baylor on the road.

Two of the last three games are away, but Kansas only leaves the state once after October 22nd.