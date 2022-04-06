2022 Iowa State Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Iowa State Football Schedule: Who do the Cyclones have to play on the road?

There’s not a whole lot to complain about with the Iowa State road schedule.

It only gets four road dates in Big 12 play, and Oklahoma isn’t part of it. Going to Kansas isn’t bad, but having to go to Oklahoma State and TCU in the final three games will be a massive test. That’s the trade-off for the possibility of building up a whole slew of wins in Ames.

Yeah, the date against Iowa is down the road, but that’s the only non-conference away game. That means the Cyclones don’t leave Iowa in September, and the road games are Iowa and Kansas before mid-October.

Best of all …