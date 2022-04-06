2022 Iowa State Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Iowa State football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the Iowa State schedule and what are 3 things to know?
2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams
2022 Iowa State Football Schedule
Sept 3 SE Missouri
Sept 10 at Iowa
Sept 17 Ohio
Sept 24 Baylor
Oct 1 at Kansas
Oct 8 Kansas State
Oct 15 at Texas
Oct 22 OPEN DATE
Oct 27 Oklahoma
Nov 5 West Virginia
Nov 12 at Oklahoma State
Nov 19 Texas Tech
Nov 26 at TCU
Iowa State Football Schedule: Who do the Cyclones have to play on the road?
There’s not a whole lot to complain about with the Iowa State road schedule.
It only gets four road dates in Big 12 play, and Oklahoma isn’t part of it. Going to Kansas isn’t bad, but having to go to Oklahoma State and TCU in the final three games will be a massive test. That’s the trade-off for the possibility of building up a whole slew of wins in Ames.
Yeah, the date against Iowa is down the road, but that’s the only non-conference away game. That means the Cyclones don’t leave Iowa in September, and the road games are Iowa and Kansas before mid-October.
Best of all …
Iowa State Football Schedule What To Know: Get hot early, Cyclones
Even if Iowa is the favorite in its home game in Iowa City, Iowa State should have a strong first half of the season – it should be the favorite in five of the first six game before going to Texas.
It’s not like the team is rebuilding, but it needs to fill in a few big gaps – playing SE Missouri and Ohio should help before getting into Big 12 play.
Build up a base of wins, take out Kansas in Lawrence, and then the eyes of the Big 12 will be on the date at Texas. Win that, and with a week off to get ready for Oklahoma there’s a chance to go on a run before the big final three-week stretch.
Iowa State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
Some Big 12 teams – like Baylor – are going to have a hard time finding a groove without a slew of home games to get comfortable. That’s not a problem for Iowa State.
Again, the first six weeks aren’t bad with just one game outdid of Iowa before going to Texas, and there’s another nice stretch with no away games for a month over the second half of the season.
Best of all, there’s no stretch of three road games in four weeks – that’s a luxury in the Big 12.
In other words, Iowa State’s schedule isn’t all that bad.