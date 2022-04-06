2022 Baylor Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Baylor Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

College Football Schedules

2022 Baylor Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

By April 5, 2022 8:40 pm

By |

Baylor football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the Baylor schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

2022 Baylor Football Schedule

Sept 3 Albany

Sept 10 at BYU

Sept 17 Texas State

Sept 24 at Iowa State

Oct 1 Oklahoma State

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 13 at West Virginia

Oct 22 Kansas

Oct 29 at Texas Tech

Nov 5 at Oklahoma

Nov 12 Kansas State

Nov 19 TCU

Nov 26 at Texas

Baylor Football Schedule: Who do the Bears have to play on the road?

The Bears have a few layup non-conference games, but they make up for it by going on the road to face future Big 12 brother BYU in Provo. On the plus side, that’s one of just two away games until mid-October.

Getting Iowa State on the road isn’t easy, but West Virginia comes after a week off and Texas Tech is right after a home game against Kansas. The big problem is that second half of the season with three road games in four weeks, closing out with Oklahoma to add a funky twist to the rough patch.

If that’s not enough, closing out the regular season at Texas hurts.

Baylor Football Schedule What To Know: Can the Bears get any momentum?

The biggest overall problem with the schedule is a lack of home games to go on a run.

Of course there’s a chance to win a few road games to string things together and build off the success, but there aren’t back-to-back home dates until mid-November when Kansas State and TCU come to Waco. Even that’s not all that big a break considering it’s just up the road for the Horned Frogs.

Baylor Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s not that bad a slate overall, but to hammer this point home, it’s going to be hard for Baylor to ever get comfortable. That road game against BYU screws things up – it would’ve been really, really nice to start out the season with three straight home games – but the week off should help.

No, there aren’t back-to-back home games until the season is almost over, but that October 8th break means the team won’t have to pack its backs for a few weeks. That’s when it all has to kick in for the roughest stretch of the season.

It’s not all that bad a schedule, but going on the road to both Oklahoma and Texas – and closing with four road games in the last seven dates – is a whole lot to overcome.

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

2022 Preview, Baylor, Big 12, Big 12, CFN, College Football Features, College Football Schedules, News, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home