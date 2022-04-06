2022 Baylor Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Baylor football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the Baylor schedule and what are 3 things to know?
2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams
2022 Baylor Football Schedule
Sept 3 Albany
Sept 10 at BYU
Sept 17 Texas State
Sept 24 at Iowa State
Oct 1 Oklahoma State
Oct 8 OPEN DATE
Oct 13 at West Virginia
Oct 22 Kansas
Oct 29 at Texas Tech
Nov 5 at Oklahoma
Nov 12 Kansas State
Nov 19 TCU
Nov 26 at Texas
Baylor Football Schedule: Who do the Bears have to play on the road?
The Bears have a few layup non-conference games, but they make up for it by going on the road to face future Big 12 brother BYU in Provo. On the plus side, that’s one of just two away games until mid-October.
Getting Iowa State on the road isn’t easy, but West Virginia comes after a week off and Texas Tech is right after a home game against Kansas. The big problem is that second half of the season with three road games in four weeks, closing out with Oklahoma to add a funky twist to the rough patch.
If that’s not enough, closing out the regular season at Texas hurts.
Baylor Football Schedule What To Know: Can the Bears get any momentum?
The biggest overall problem with the schedule is a lack of home games to go on a run.
Of course there’s a chance to win a few road games to string things together and build off the success, but there aren’t back-to-back home dates until mid-November when Kansas State and TCU come to Waco. Even that’s not all that big a break considering it’s just up the road for the Horned Frogs.
Baylor Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
It’s not that bad a slate overall, but to hammer this point home, it’s going to be hard for Baylor to ever get comfortable. That road game against BYU screws things up – it would’ve been really, really nice to start out the season with three straight home games – but the week off should help.
No, there aren’t back-to-back home games until the season is almost over, but that October 8th break means the team won’t have to pack its backs for a few weeks. That’s when it all has to kick in for the roughest stretch of the season.
It’s not all that bad a schedule, but going on the road to both Oklahoma and Texas – and closing with four road games in the last seven dates – is a whole lot to overcome.