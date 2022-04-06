2022 Baylor Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Baylor Football Schedule: Who do the Bears have to play on the road?

The Bears have a few layup non-conference games, but they make up for it by going on the road to face future Big 12 brother BYU in Provo. On the plus side, that’s one of just two away games until mid-October.

Getting Iowa State on the road isn’t easy, but West Virginia comes after a week off and Texas Tech is right after a home game against Kansas. The big problem is that second half of the season with three road games in four weeks, closing out with Oklahoma to add a funky twist to the rough patch.

If that’s not enough, closing out the regular season at Texas hurts.