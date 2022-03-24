2022 Auburn Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Auburn Football Schedule What To Know: Just win on the road and all will be fine

As if playing Georgia on the road wasn’t rough enough, Auburn also has to go to Alabama to close out the regular season.

There’s a nice break of getting Texas A&M and LSU at home, and playing Arkansas after a late October week off will help, but that’s coming off a run of two straight road games against Georgia and Ole Miss.

The Tigers will beat Mercer and San Jose State to start the season, but Penn State is Penn State, and playing WKU and that offense – even though it won’t be nearly the same killer it was last year – isn’t fun sandwiched between Texas A&M and Alabama.