2022 Arkansas Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Arkansas Football Schedule: Who do the Razorbacks miss from the SEC slate?

The Hogs have an extremely interesting start to the season – more on that in a moment – making the home date against South Carolina in the SEC opener a must-win.

Especially considering what a big break that is.

Arkansas plays Missouri from the East every year – it’s on the road in Columbia to close out the regular season – meaning it misses Georgia and Florida. Not getting to play Vanderbilt stinks, but missing Tennessee and Kentucky is a positive.