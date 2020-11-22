10 Best College Football Games, Week 12 Highlights, Top Plays

10 Best College Football Games, Week 12 Highlights, Top Plays

Features

10 Best College Football Games, Week 12 Highlights, Top Plays

By November 22, 2020 4:20 am

By |

Photo Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

10
Minnesota 34, Purdue 31

9
Georgia 31, Mississippi State 24

8
Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian State 23

7
Army 28, Georgia Southern 27

6
Oregon State 31, Cal 27

5
Cincinnati 36, UCF 33

4
Michigan 48, Rutgers 42 3OT

3
Tulsa 30, Tulane 24 OT

2
Ohio State 42, Indiana 35

1
Texas State 47, Arkansas State 45

, , , , , , , , , , CFN, Features, News, Week 12

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home