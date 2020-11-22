10 Best College Football Games, Week 12 Highlights, Top Plays

Photo Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
10
Minnesota 34, Purdue 31
A late interception seals it and @GopherFootball
picks up the win.
The top Minnesota plays from tonight against Purdue: pic.twitter.com/6VGK5z89cU
— Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) November 21, 2020
9
Georgia 31, Mississippi State 24
🎯 401 Pass yards
🎯 4 TDs
JT Daniels is the first QB in @GeorgiaFootball history to throw 4 TDs in his first game 🐶 pic.twitter.com/FdEkyQ6h9m
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 22, 2020
8
Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian State 23
Loud and proud8️⃣-0️⃣#BAM #BEL1EVE #TEALNATION pic.twitter.com/VUTghygqiB
— Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) November 21, 2020
7
Army 28, Georgia Southern 27
We Will Fight. #GoArmy pic.twitter.com/s4VMSOWeBX
— Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 21, 2020
6
Oregon State 31, Cal 27
‼️great team win ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ibYsVD0tYY
— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 22, 2020
5
Cincinnati 36, UCF 33
It was a 60 minute battle in Orlando, but the #Bearcats fought back to overcome an early deficit and defeat UCF on the road.
Take a look back at the game’s highlights, presented by @usbank. pic.twitter.com/P2YfPly5Oa
— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) November 22, 2020
4
Michigan 48, Rutgers 42 3OT
HIGHLIGHTS: Michigan vs. Rutgers
(Delivered by @UPS) pic.twitter.com/YWFKEHc1kr
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 22, 2020
3
Tulsa 30, Tulane 24 OT
𝐜𝐨𝐧·𝐟𝐢·𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞
𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘳 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨; 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘮 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘴𝘵.#ReignCane 👑🌀 #HuntForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/RCNK7u1j1G
— #25 Tulsa Football (@TulsaFootball) November 21, 2020
2
Ohio State 42, Indiana 35
No. 3️⃣ > No. 9️⃣@OhioStateFB held off previously unbeaten Indiana to take over the top spot in the B1G East Division. pic.twitter.com/bGA1TG8PQf
— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) November 21, 2020
1
Texas State 47, Arkansas State 45
We win…
WE SING‼️#TEAM #EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/b1nEBQZ9rm
— Texas State Football (@TXSTATEFOOTBALL) November 21, 2020