10 Best College Football Games, Highlights Of Week 11

Photo Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
10
Ole Miss 59, South Carolina 42
Never change, @Lane_Kiffin 😂 pic.twitter.com/YV4l8zGs4F
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 15, 2020
9
Northwestern 27, Purdue 20
A Saturday Tradition:
Watching winning highlights 🎥#GoCats pic.twitter.com/Cqi6HaMMyM
— Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) November 15, 2020
8
Miami 25, Virginia Tech 24
Postgame reaction, highlights and notes from another comeback ACC road victory for the Canes.https://t.co/q0dkVoQHlV
— Canes F😷😷tball (@CanesFootball) November 15, 2020
7
Nebraska 30, Penn State 23
The late @HuskerFBNation sack thwarts Penn State comeback bid in 30-23 win.
Highlights: pic.twitter.com/cYwLeaALYg
— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) November 14, 2020
6
Illinois 23, Rutgers 20
A career day for @i_williams11 and a @mccourtj_38 game winning field goal sealed the Illini's first win at Rutgers.
Full highlights ↓ pic.twitter.com/Ltbvxpz1f9
— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 14, 2020
5
North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53
What. A. Game.
Full highlights from today's @TarHeelFootball 59-53 win vs. Wake Forest ⤵️#GoHeels x #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/9rV6V4VUfF
— UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) November 14, 2020
4
Texas Tech 24, Baylor 23
🔴 Highlights ⚫️
It's now 10 straight over the Bears in Lubbock. pic.twitter.com/Udg4VDQ2jD
— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 15, 2020
3
Tulsa 28, SMU 24
Despite trailing 24-7 at halftime, @TulsaFootball scored 21 unanswered points to defeat the No. 19 ranked Mustangs.
QB @thezach_smith threw for 325 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Golden Hurricane to victory. #AmericanPow6r pic.twitter.com/320aCKyVVE
— The American (@American_Conf) November 15, 2020
2
USC 34, Arizona 30
We #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/HbMjDSDX3W
— USC Football (@USC_FB) November 15, 2020
1
Western Michigan 41, Toledo 38
5️⃣ easy steps to score 1️⃣3️⃣ points in 4️⃣5️⃣ seconds to beat your rival
Step 1️⃣ – Have a pin point throw down field
Step 2️⃣ – QB Sneak for TD
Step 3️⃣ – Recover onside Kick
Step 4️⃣ – Big play down the middle
Step 5️⃣ – Fake spike for the win#LetsRide pic.twitter.com/dasNsgSeqn
— WMU Football 😷 (@WMU_Football) November 12, 2020