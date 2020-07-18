Sun Belt Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020
The idea of ranking the “best” college football coaches isn’t all that fair. Some guys have…
The idea of ranking the “best” college football coaches isn’t all that fair.
Some guys have the big budgets, all the facilities, and all of the advantages. Some have next to nothing to work with, missing the support of the massive programs.
So how do we do it? Let’s assume everything is equal – everyone has the same program to work with. Which ones have accomplished the most and have proven their worth, and which ones have yet to prove what they can do?
The criteria is very, VERY loose, so consider this a coaching draft as we rank the top Sun Belt head coaches going into whatever the 2020 season will be.
10. Steve Campbell, South Alabama
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 5-18; Career Record: 5-18; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 5-18; Career Record: 5-18; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 123
© Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
9. Jake Spavital, Texas State
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 3-9; Career Record: 3-9; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 3-9; Career Record: 3-9; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 121
© John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
8. Chip Lindsey, Troy
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 5-7; Career Record: 5-7; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 5-7; Career Record: 5-7; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 105
© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
7. Shawn Clark, Appalachian State
1st Full Year At School; Record at School: 1-0; Career Record: 1-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason…
1st Full Year At School; Record at School: 1-0; Career Record: 1-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 62
© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
6. Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 8-16; Career Record: 8-16; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 8-16; Career Record: 8-16; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 120
© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
5. Matt Viator, ULM
5th Year At School; Record at School: 19-29; Career Record: 19-29; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
5th Year At School; Record at School: 19-29; Career Record: 19-29; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 124
© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
4. Shawn Elliott, Georgia State
4th Year At School; Record at School: 16-21; Career Record: 17-26; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
4th Year At School; Record at School: 16-21; Career Record: 17-26; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 114
© Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
3. Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 19-13; Career Record: 19-13; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 19-13; Career Record: 19-13; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 84
© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
2. Blake Anderson, Arkansas State
7th Year At School; Record at School: 47-30; Career Record: 47-30; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
7th Year At School; Record at School: 47-30; Career Record: 47-30; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 93
© Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports
1. Billy Napier, Louisiana
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 18-10; Career Record: 18-10; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 18-10; Career Record: 18-10; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 81
© Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports