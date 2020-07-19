SEC Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020
The idea of ranking the “best” college football coaches isn’t all that fair.
Some guys have the big budgets, all the facilities, and all of the advantages. Some have next to nothing to work with, missing the support of the massive programs.
So how do we do it? Let’s assume everything is equal – everyone has the same program to work with. Which ones have accomplished the most and have proven their worth, and which ones have yet to prove what they can do?
The criteria is very, VERY loose, so consider this a coaching draft as we rank the top SEC head coaches going into whatever the 2020 season will be.
© Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
14. Sam Pittman, Arkansas
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 0-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 68
© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
13. Will Muschamp, South Carolina
5th Year At School; Record at School: 26-25; Career Record: 54-46; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 29
© Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
12. Derek Mason, Vanderbilt
7th Year At School; Record at School: 27-47; Career Record: 27-47; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 63
© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
11. Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 12-1; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 45
© Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
10. Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 12-12; Career Record: 12-12; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 28
© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
9. Mike Leach, Mississippi State
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 130-90; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 24
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
8. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 61-34; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 48
© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
7. Mark Stoops, Kentucky
8th Year At School; Record at School: 44-44; Career Record: 44-44; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 25
© Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
6. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 17-9; Career Record: 100-32; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 23
© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
5. Gus Malzahn, Auburn
8th Year At School; Record at School: 62-31; Career Record: 71-34; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 12
© Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
4. Dan Mullen, Florida
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 21-5; Career Record: 90-51; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 7
© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
3. Kirby Smart, Georgia
5th Year At School; Record at School: 43-12; Career Record: 43-12; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 4
© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
2. Ed Orgeron, LSU
5th Year At School; Record at School: 40-9; Career Record: 57-36; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 5
© Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
1. Nick Saban, Alabama
14th Year At School; Record at School: 152-23; Career Record: 243-65; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 3
© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports