Pac-12 Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020
The idea of ranking the “best” college football coaches isn’t all that fair.
Some guys have the big budgets, all the facilities, and all of the advantages. Some have next to nothing to work with, missing the support of the massive programs.
So how do we do it? Let’s assume everything is equal – everyone has the same program to work with. Which ones have accomplished the most and have proven their worth, and which ones have yet to prove what they can do?
The criteria is very, VERY loose, so consider this a coaching draft as we rank the top Pac-12 head coaches going into whatever the 2020 season will be.
12. Karl Dorrell, Colorado
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 35-27; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 59
11. Chip Kelly, UCLA
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 7-17; Career Record: 53-24; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 57
10. Nick Rolovich, Washington State
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 28-27; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 46
9. Kevin Sumlin, Arizona
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 9-15; Career Record: 95-58; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 64
8. Jimmy Lake, Washington
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 0-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 21
7. Jonathan Smith, Oregon State
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 7-18; Career Record: 7-18; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 54
6. Herm Edwards, Arizona State
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 15-11; Career Record: 15-11; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 37
5. Clay Helton, USC
6th Year At School; Record at School: 40-22; Career Record: 40-22; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 13
4. Justin Wilcox, Cal
4th Year At School; Record at School: 20-18; Career Record: 20-18; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 38
3. Mario Cristobal, Oregon
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 21-7; Career Record: 48-54; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 9
2. Kyle Whittingham, Utah
16th Year At School; Record at School: 131-64; Career Record: 131-64; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 26
1. David Shaw, Stanford
10th Year At School; Record at School: 86-34; Career Record: 86-34; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 35
