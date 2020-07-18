Mountain West Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020

The idea of ranking the “best” college football coaches isn’t all that fair. Some guys have…

Some guys have the big budgets, all the facilities, and all of the advantages. Some have next to nothing to work with, missing the support of the massive programs.

So how do we do it? Let’s assume everything is equal – everyone has the same program to work with. Which ones have accomplished the most and have proven their worth, and which ones have yet to prove what they can do?

The criteria is very, VERY loose, so consider this a coaching draft as we rank the top Mountain West head coaches going into whatever the 2020 season will be.