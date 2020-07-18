Mountain West Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020
The idea of ranking the “best” college football coaches isn’t all that fair. Some guys have…
The idea of ranking the “best” college football coaches isn’t all that fair.
Some guys have the big budgets, all the facilities, and all of the advantages. Some have next to nothing to work with, missing the support of the massive programs.
So how do we do it? Let’s assume everything is equal – everyone has the same program to work with. Which ones have accomplished the most and have proven their worth, and which ones have yet to prove what they can do?
The criteria is very, VERY loose, so consider this a coaching draft as we rank the top Mountain West head coaches going into whatever the 2020 season will be.
© Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
12. Danny Gonzales, New Mexico
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 0-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 0-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 118
© Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
11. Kalen DeBoer, Fresno State
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 0-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 0-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 77
© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
10. Marcus Arroyo, UNLV
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 0-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 0-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 109
© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
9. Brent Brennan, San Jose State
4th Year At School; Record at School: 8-29; Career Record: 8-29; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
4th Year At School; Record at School: 8-29; Career Record: 8-29; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 100
© D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
8. Gary Andersen, Utah State
6th Year At School; Record at School: 33-30; Career Record: 60-60; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
6th Year At School; Record at School: 33-30; Career Record: 60-60; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 80
© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
7. Jay Norvell, Nevada
4th Year At School; Record at School: 18-20; Career Record: 18-20; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
4th Year At School; Record at School: 18-20; Career Record: 18-20; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 95
© Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
6. Brady Hoke, San Diego State
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 13-12; Career Record: 78-72; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 13-12; Career Record: 78-72; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 61
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
5. Steve Addazio, Colorado State
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 57-55; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 57-55; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 86
© Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
4. Todd Graham, Hawaii
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 95-61; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 95-61; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 78
© Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
3. Craig Bohl, Wyoming
7th Year At School; Record at School: 36-40; Career Record: 36-40; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
7th Year At School; Record at School: 36-40; Career Record: 36-40; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 76
© Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
2. Troy Calhoun, Air Force
14th Year At School; Record at School: 98-69; Career Record: 98-69; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
14th Year At School; Record at School: 98-69; Career Record: 98-69; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 74
© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
1. Bryan Harsin, Boise State
7th Year At School; Record at School: 64-17; Career Record: 71-22; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
7th Year At School; Record at School: 64-17; Career Record: 71-22; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 43
© Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports