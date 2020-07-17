MAC Preseason Head Coach Rankings: College Football News Preview 2020
The idea of ranking the “best” college football coaches isn’t all that fair.
Some guys have the big budgets, all the facilities, and all of the advantages. Some have next to nothing to work with, missing the support of the massive programs.
So how do we do it? Let’s assume everything is equal – everyone has the same program to work with. Which ones have accomplished the most and have proven their worth, and which ones have yet to prove what they can do?
The criteria is very, VERY loose, so consider this a coaching draft as we rank the top MAC head coaches going into whatever the 2020 season will be.
12. Tom Arth, Akron
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 0-12; Career Record: 0-12; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 129
11. Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 3-9; Career Record: 3-9; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 125
10. Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 5-7; Career Record: 5-7; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 117
9. Mike Neu, Ball State
5th Year At School; Record at School: 15-33; Career Record: 15-33; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 92
8. Tim Lester, Western Michigan
4th Year At School; Record at School: 20-18; Career Record: 20-18; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 103
7. Sean Lewis, Kent State
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 9-16; Career Record: 9-16; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 106
6. Chuck Martin, Miami University
7th Year At School; Record at School: 30-45; Career Record: 30-45; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 111
5. Jason Candle, Toledo
5th Year At School; Record at School: 34-19; Career Record: 34-19; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 104
4. Frank Solich, Ohio
16th Year At School; Record at School: 113-81; Career Record: 171-100; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 96
3. Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan
7th Year At School; Record at School: 28-47; Career Record: 28-47; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 113
2. Jim McElwain, Central Michigan
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 8-6; Career Record: 52-34; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 107
1. Lance Leipold, Buffalo
6th Year At School; Record at School: 31-32; Career Record: 31-32; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 83
