Conference USA Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020
The idea of ranking the “best” college football coaches isn’t all that fair.
Some guys have the big budgets, all the facilities, and all of the advantages. Some have next to nothing to work with, missing the support of the massive programs.
So how do we do it? Let’s assume everything is equal – everyone has the same program to work with. Which ones have accomplished the most and have proven their worth, and which ones have yet to prove what they can do?
The criteria is very, VERY loose, so consider this a coaching draft as we rank the top Conference USA head coaches going into whatever the 2020 season will be.
14. Jeff Traylor, UTSA
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 0-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 119
13. Dana Dimel, UTEP
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 2-22; Career Record: 32-61; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 127
12. Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 0-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 121
11. Mike Bloomgren, Rice
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 5-19; Career Record: 5-19; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 116
10. Jay Hopson, Southern Miss
5th Year At School; Record at School: 28-22; Career Record: 28-22; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 98
9. Tyson Helton, WKU
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 9-4; Career Record: 9-4; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 97
8. Will Healy, Charlotte
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 7-6; Career Record: 7-6; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 115
7. Seth Littrell, North Texas
5th Year At School; Record at School: 27-25; Career Record: 27-25; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 108
6. Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee
11th Year At School; Record at School: 91-86; Career Record: 91-86; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 102
5. Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech
8th Year At School; Record at School: 56-36; Career Record: 110-84; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 89
4. Doc Holliday, Marshall
11th Year At School; Record at School: 78-51; Career Record: 78-51; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 90
3. Butch Davis, FIU
4th Year At School; Record at School: 23-16; Career Record: 86-59; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 110
2. Willie Taggart, Florida Atlantic
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 56-62; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 87
1. Bill Clark, UAB
5th Year At School; Record at School: 34-19; Career Record: 34-19; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 82
