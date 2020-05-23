2020 College Football Power Five Head Coach Hot Seat Rankings

It's going to be an interesting year for college football head coach hot seats because 1) coaches will likely catch a break because of everything they're all dealing with – a bad year can easily be excused – and 2) coaches get on a big hot seat when attendance drops. That's not going to be a problem if there aren't fans in the seats. For this, the idea of being on the hot seat isn't just about whether or not a guy might get fired – it's sometimes about how much pressure he's under. The rankings go from who's on the coolest of seats in each Power Five conference, to who had better come up with a big season to survive.