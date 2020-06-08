College Football News 2020 Preseason Top 30 Big 12 Players
Going into the 2020 season, here are 30 of the Big 12's top players. They're the difference-makers, the all-stars, and they should be the players who'll shape the season.
30. S Sean Mahone, Sr. West Virginia
29. QB Alan Bowman, Soph. Texas Tech
28. LB Riko Jeffers, Sr. Texas Tech
27. RB Kennedy Brooks, Jr. Oklahoma
26. DE Jalen Redmond, Soph. Oklahoma
25. LB Joseph Ossai, Jr. Texas
24. QB Spencer Rattler, RFr. Oklahoma
23. DE JaQuan Bailey, Sr. Iowa State
22. S Kolby Harvell-Peel, Jr. Oklahoma State
21. DE Ronnie Perkins, Sr. Oklahoma*
*NOTE: Perkins would be higher, but he's expected to be suspended for the first five games
20. QB Charlie Brewer, Sr. Baylor
19. S Malcolm Rodriguez, Sr. Oklahoma State
18. OG Marquis Hayes, Jr. Oklahoma
17. TE Charlie Kolar, Jr. Iowa State
16. DE Eli Howard, Sr. Texas Tech
15. S Trevon Moehrig, Jr. TCU
14. LB Terrel Bernard, Jr. Baylor
13. S Greg Eisworth, Sr. Iowa State
12. LB Amen Ogbongbemiga, Sr. Texas
11. DE Wyatt Hubert, Jr. Kansas State
10. RB Pooka Williams, Jr. Kansas
9. LB Garret Wallow, Sr. TCU
8. DT Dante Stills, Jr. West Virginia
7. WR Tylan Wallace, Sr. Oklahoma State
6. DT Darius Stills, Sr. West Virginia
5. C Creed Humphrey, Jr. Oklahoma
4. OT Sam Cosmi, Jr. Texas
3. QB Brock Purdy, Jr. Iowa State
2. QB Sam Ehlinger, Sr. Texas
1. RB Chuba Hubbard, Jr. Oklahoma State
