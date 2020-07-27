College Football News 2020 Preseason All-America Team: Offense
Who are the top stars for the offensive side coming into the 2020 college football season?…
Who are the top stars for the offensive side coming into the 2020 college football season? It's the CFN 2020 Preseason All-America team.
© Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
QUARTERBACK
Trevor Lawrence, Jr. Clemson
© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
RUNNING BACK
Travis Etienne, Sr. Clemson
© Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
RUNNING BACK
Chuba Hubbard, Jr. Oklahoma State
© Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
WIDE RECEIVER
© David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
WIDE RECEIVER
Rondale Moore, Soph. Purdue
© Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
TIGHT END
© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
CENTER
Creed Humphrey, Jr. Oklahoma
© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
Liam Eichenberg, Sr. Notre Dame
© Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
OFFENSIVE GUARD
Trey Smith, Sr. Tennessee
© Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
OFFENSIVE GUARD
Marquis Hayes, Jr. Oklahoma
© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
