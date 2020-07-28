College Football News 2020 Preseason All-America Team: Defense
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-America Team: Defense
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-America Team: Defense
Who are the top stars for the defensive side coming into the 2020 college football season?…
Who are the top stars for the defensive side coming into the 2020 college football season? It's the CFN 2020 Preseason All-America team.
© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
DEFENSIVE END
Gregory Rousseau, Soph. Miami
© Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
DEFENSIVE END
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Soph. Oregon
© Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Marvin Wilson, Sr. Florida State
© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
LINEBACKER
Nick Bolton, Jr. Missouri
© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
LINEBACKER
© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
LINEBACKER
Micah Parsons, Jr. Penn State
© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
CORNERBACK
Paulson Adebo, Sr. Stanford
© D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
CORNERBACK
Derek Stingley, Soph. LSU
© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
SAFETY
Andre Cisco, Sr. Syracuse
© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
SAFETY
Richard LeCounte, Sr. Georgia
© John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
2020 Preview, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, CFN, CFN Rankings, Features, Galleries, News, PAC-12, SEC
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email