College Football Hot Seat Coach Rankings: Week 11
Coaches On The Hot Seat: No, They Won't Get Fired, But … WIN NOW
6. Ed Orgeron, LSU
5. James Franklin, Penn State
4. Scott Frost, Nebraska
3. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
2. Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee
1. Kirby Smart, Georgia
10 Coaches On The Hot Seat: Win, Or Else
10. Matt Wells, Texas Tech
9. David Cutcliffe, Duke
8. Lovie Smith, Illinois
7. Dino Babers, Syracuse
6. Butch Davis, FIU
5. Will Muschamp, South Carolina
4. Chip Kelly, UCLA
3. Derek Mason, Vanderbilt
2. Les Miles, Kansas
1. Matt Viator, ULM