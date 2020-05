College Football Attendance 5-Year Average For Every School

College Football Attendance Averages For The Last 5 Years

Why should you care about college football attendance? It's part of the reason why schools are…

Why should you care about college football attendance? It's part of the reason why schools are having such a problem figuring out whether or not there will be a season in 2020. Schools DESPERATELY need college football attendance revenue for the bottom line. College football relies on fans in the stands far, far more than the NFL does, and it's a major factor in the discussion happening right now. With that in mind, here are the 5-year attendance averages for all 130 FBS schools.