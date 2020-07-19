Big Ten Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020
The idea of ranking the “best” college football coaches isn’t all that fair.
Some guys have the big budgets, all the facilities, and all of the advantages. Some have next to nothing to work with, missing the support of the massive programs.
So how do we do it? Let’s assume everything is equal – everyone has the same program to work with. Which ones have accomplished the most and have proven their worth, and which ones have yet to prove what they can do?
The criteria is very, VERY loose, so consider this a coaching draft as we rank the top Big Ten head coaches going into whatever the 2020 season will be.
© Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
14. Mike Locksley, Maryland
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 3-9; Career Record: 6-40; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 73
© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
13. Greg Schiano, Rutgers
12th Year Overall At School; Record at School: 68-67; Career Record: 68-67; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 85
© Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
12. Mel Tucker, Michigan State
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 5-7; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 40
© Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
11. Lovie Smith, Illinois
5th Year At School; Record at School: 15-34; Career Record: 15-34; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 70
© Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
10. Tom Allen, Indiana
4th Year At School; Record at School: 17-19; Career Record: 17-19; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 49
© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
9. Scott Frost, Nebraska
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 9-15; Career Record: 28-22; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 47
© Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
8. Jeff Brohm, Purdue
4th Year At School; Record at School: 17-21; Career Record: 46-31; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 58
© Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
7. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
22nd Year At School; Record at School: 162-104; Career Record: 162-104; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 27
© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
6. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
6th Year At School; Record at School: 47-18; Career Record: 76-39; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 10
© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
5. Ryan Day, Ohio State
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 16-1; Career Record: 16-1; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 1
© Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
4. PJ Fleck, Minnesota
4th Year At School; Record at School: 23-15; Career Record: 53-37; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 20
© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
3. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
6th Year At School; Record at School: 52-16; Career Record: 71-35; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 11
© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
2. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
15th Year At School; Record at School: 99-78; Career Record: 99-78; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 53
© Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports
1. James Franklin, Penn State
7th Year At School; Record at School: 56-23; Career Record: 80-38; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 8
© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports