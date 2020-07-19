Big 12 Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020
The idea of ranking the “best” college football coaches isn’t all that fair. Some guys have…
The idea of ranking the “best” college football coaches isn’t all that fair.
Some guys have the big budgets, all the facilities, and all of the advantages. Some have next to nothing to work with, missing the support of the massive programs.
So how do we do it? Let’s assume everything is equal – everyone has the same program to work with. Which ones have accomplished the most and have proven their worth, and which ones have yet to prove what they can do?
The criteria is very, VERY loose, so consider this a coaching draft as we rank the top Big 12 head coaches going into whatever the 2020 season will be.
© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
10. Dave Aranda, Baylor
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 0-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 42
© Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
9. Matt Wells, Texas Tech
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 4-8; Career Record: 48-42; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 56
© Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
8. Neal Brown, West Virginia
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 5-7; Career Record: 40-23; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 55
© Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
7. Les Miles, Kansas
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 3-9; Career Record: 145-64; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 72
© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
6. Chris Klieman, Kansas State
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 8-5; Career Record: 8-5; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 41
© Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
5. Tom Herman, Texas
4th Year At School; Record at School: 25-15; Career Record: 47-19; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 14
© John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
4. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
16th Year At School; Record at School: 129-64; Career Record: 129-64; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 22
© Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
3. Gary Patterson, TCU
21st Year At School; Record at School: 172-70; Career Record: 172-70; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 34
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2. Matt Campbell, Iowa State
5th Year At School; Record at School: 26-25; Career Record: 26-25; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 36
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
1. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma
4th Year At School; Record at School: 36-6; Career Record: 36-6; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 6
© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
