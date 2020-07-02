American Athletic Conference Preseason Rankings: College Football News Preview 2020
American Athletic Conference Preseason Rankings: College Football News Preview 2020
American Athletic Conference Preseason Rankings: College Football News Preview 2020
Based on how good the American Athletic Conference teams should be and not on projected wins…
Based on how good the American Athletic Conference teams should be and not on projected wins – some teams have easier schedules than others – how do the teams rank going into the 2020 season?
© Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
11. USF Bulls
2020 CFN Projected Win Total Line: 5.5; Biggest Game: UCF, Nov. 27; Best Player: LB Dwayne Boyles, Jr
© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
10. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
2020 CFN Projected Win Total Line: 5; Biggest Game: Cincinnati, Oct. 17; Best Player: RB Shamari Brooks, Sr.
© Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
9. East Carolina Pirates
2020 CFN Projected Win Total Line: 5; Biggest Game: SMU, Nov. 28; Best Player: QB Holton Ahlers, Jr.
© James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
8. SMU Mustangs
2020 CFN Projected Win Total Line: 7.5; Biggest Game: Cincinnati, Oct. 24; Best Player: QB Shane Buechele, Sr.
© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
7. Temple Owls
2020 CFN Projected Win Total Line: 6.5; Biggest Game: at UCF, Nov. 14; Best Player: DT Ifeanyi Maijeh, Jr.
© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
6. Navy Midshipmen
2020 CFN Projected Win Total Line: 8; Biggest Game: Memphis, Nov. 14; Best Player: LB Diego Fagot, Jr.
© Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
5. Tulane Green Wave
2020 CFN Projected Win Total Line: 5.5; Biggest Game: at UCF, Oct. 24; Best Player: DE Patrick Johnson, Sr.
© Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
4. Houston Cougars
2020 CFN Projected Win Total Line: 6; Biggest Game: at Cincinnati, Nov. 7; Best Player: WR Marquez Stevenson, Sr.
© Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
3. Cincinnati Bearcats
2020 CFN Projected Win Total Line: 9.5; Biggest Game: at UCF, Nov. 21; Best Player: DT Elijah Ponder, Sr.
© Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
2. Memphis Tigers
2020 CFN Projected Win Total Line: 9.5; Biggest Game: at Cincinnati, Oct. 31; Best Player: RB Kenneth Gainwell, Soph.
© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
1. UCF Knights
2020 CFN Projected Win Total Line: 10; Biggest Game: at Memphis, Oct. 16; Best Player: S Richie Grant, Sr.
© Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
