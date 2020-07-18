ACC Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020
The idea of ranking the “best” college football coaches isn’t all that fair. Some guys have…
The idea of ranking the “best” college football coaches isn’t all that fair.
Some guys have the big budgets, all the facilities, and all of the advantages. Some have next to nothing to work with, missing the support of the massive programs.
So how do we do it? Let’s assume everything is equal – everyone has the same program to work with. Which ones have accomplished the most and have proven their worth, and which ones have yet to prove what they can do?
The criteria is very, VERY loose, so consider this a coaching draft as we rank the top ACC head coaches going into whatever the 2020 season will be.
© Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
14. Jeff Hafley, Boston College
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 0-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 0-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 67
© Isaiah J. Downing-USA
13. Manny Diaz, Miami
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 6-7; Career Record: 6-7; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 6-7; Career Record: 6-7; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 19
© Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
12. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 3-9; Career Record: 18-19; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 3-9; Career Record: 18-19; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 65
© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
11. Mike Norvell, Florida State
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 38-15; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 38-15; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 33
10. Dino Babers, Syracuse
5th Year At School; Record at School: 23-26; Career Record: 41-35; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
5th Year At School; Record at School: 23-26; Career Record: 41-35; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 52
© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
9. Pat Narduzzi, Pitt
5th Year At School; Record at School: 36-29; Career Record: 36-29; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
5th Year At School; Record at School: 36-29; Career Record: 36-29; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 18
© Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
8. Dave Doeren, NC State
8th Year At School; Record at School: 48-41; Career Record: 70-44; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
8th Year At School; Record at School: 48-41; Career Record: 70-44; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 44
© Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
7. Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech
5th Year At School; Record at School: 33-20; Career Record: 59-43; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
5th Year At School; Record at School: 33-20; Career Record: 59-43; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 16
© Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
6. David Cutcliffe, Duke
13th Year At School; Record at School: 72-79; Career Record: 116-108; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
13th Year At School; Record at School: 72-79; Career Record: 116-108; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 51
© Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
5. Dave Clawson, Wake Forest
7th Year At School; Record at School: 36-40; Career Record: 68-71; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
7th Year At School; Record at School: 36-40; Career Record: 68-71; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 39
© James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
4. Scott Satterfield, Louisville
2nd year Year At School; Record at School: 8-5; Career Record: 55-21; CFN 2020 Team Preseason…
2nd year Year At School; Record at School: 8-5; Career Record: 55-21; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 32
© Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
3. Mack Brown, North Carolina
12th Year At School; Record at School: 76-52-1; Career Record: 251-128; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
12th Year At School; Record at School: 76-52-1; Career Record: 251-128; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 17
© Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
2. Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia
5th Year At School; Record at School: 25-27; Career Record: 124-70; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
5th Year At School; Record at School: 25-27; Career Record: 124-70; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 31
© Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
1. Dabo Swinney, Clemson
13th Year At School; Record at School: 130-31; Career Record: 130-31; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking:…
13th Year At School; Record at School: 130-31; Career Record: 130-31; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 2
© Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports