AAC Preseason Head Coach Rankings: College Football News Preview 2020
AAC Preseason Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020
The idea of ranking the “best” college football coaches isn’t all that fair.
Some guys have the big budgets, all the facilities, and all of the advantages. Some have next to nothing to work with, missing the support of the massive programs.
So how do we do it? Let’s assume everything is equal – everyone has the same program to work with. Which ones have accomplished the most and have proven their worth, and which ones have yet to prove what they can do?
The criteria is very, VERY loose, so consider this a coaching draft as we rank the top American Athletic Conference head coaches going into whatever the 2020 season will be.
© David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
11. Philip Montgomery, Tulsa
6th Year At School; Record at School: 25-37; Career Record: 40-34; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 94
© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
10. Jeff Scott, USF
1st Year At School; Record at School: 0-0; Career Record: 0-0; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 101
© Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
9. Mike Houston, East Carolina
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 4-8; Career Record: 4-8; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 91
© Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
8. Ryan Silverfield, Memphis
1st Full Year At School; Record at School: 0-1; Career Record: 0-1; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 60
© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
7. Sonny Dykes, SMU
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 15-11; Career Record: 56-56; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 88
© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
6. Dana Holgorsen, Houston
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 4-8; Career Record: 65-49; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 69
© Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
5. Willie Fritz, Tulane
5th Year At School; Record at School: 23-27; Career Record: 40-34; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 79
© Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
4. Rod Carey, Temple
2nd Year At School; Record at School: 8-5; Career Record: 65-35; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 71
© Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
3. Josh Heupel, UCF
3rd Year At School; Record at School: 22-4; Career Record: 22-4; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 30
© Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
2. Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
4th Year At School; Record at School: 26-13; Career Record: 32-20; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 50
© Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
1. Ken Niumatalolo, Navy
14th Year At School; Record at School: 98-60; Career Record: 98-60; CFN 2020 Team Preseason Ranking: 75
© Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
