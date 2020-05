Only 11 of the 130 FBS college football programs – Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington – have played in the College Football Playoff in its six years of existence.

Here are the 30 schools with the most wins in the CFP era from 2014 to 2019 that haven’t made it in.

T27. Arkansas State Red Wolves 47 wins. ASU hasn't been remotely close to getting into the New Year's Six much less the CFP, but it's been consistently good over the last six years.

T27. Baylor Bears 47 wins. Baylor was about as close to the CFP pin as possible, losing a thriller to Oklahoma in the 2019 Big 12 Championship and just missing out in 2014.

T27. Ohio Bobcats 47 wins. Consistently great under head coach Frank Solich, the Bobcats have been a regular force in the MAC Championship hunt.

T27. Virginia Tech Hokies 47 wins. The Hokies haven't been all that close to getting in. They went to the 2016 ACC Championship – losing to Clemson – in the lone ten-win season over the last six years.

T25. Mississippi State Bulldogs 48 wins. Trivia question. The first ever No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings was … yup, Mississippi State in 2014 with Dak Prescott at quarterback. However, it lost three of its last four games and hasn't been close since.

T25. Texas A&M Aggies 48 wins. The Johnny Manziel era came back before the CFP started in 2014, but the Aggies wouldn't have been in the playoff mix anyway. They've been consistently okay over the last six years.

T20. Air Force Falcons 49 wins. Three double-digit win seasons in the last six helped offset a few clunkers. The program has its system, and it keeps on working.

T20. Houston Cougars 49 wins. Tom Herman almost pulled it off in 2015 with his 13-1 team – it would've had a great argument to get in if it hadn't gagged away a loss to UConn. It's rebuilding time, though, with Dana Holgorsen going 4-8 last season.

T20. Temple Owls 49 wins. How amazing is this turnaround? Temple has won 49 games over the last six years after winning just six games in the two seasons before the CFP era.

T20. Western Michigan Broncos 49 wins. It's the only MAC school to make a New Year's Six bowl in the playoff era. The program was 1-11 in 2013, and three years later it went 13-1 with a trip to the Cotton Bowl.

T20. WKU Hilltoppers 49 wins. 23 victories and two Conference USA championships in 2015 and 2016 was good, and being able to reload in 2019 was great.

T17. Auburn Tigers 50 wins. The 2017 Tigers came within an SEC championship win over Georgia from likely being the only two-loss team to make the CFP.

T17. Navy Midshipmen 50 wins. With two 11-win seasons and 50 victories over the last six years, Ken Niumatalolo has created something special … and he beat Army last season.

T17. UCF Knights 50 wins. Remember, UCF went 0-12 in 2015. It wasn't as close to getting into the CFP in 2017 and 2018 as some wanted to believe, but it became a college football household name.

T14. Florida Gators 51 wins. Florida hasn't been all that bad with three double-digit win seasons in the last four. Dan Mullen has the program on the verge of being in the College Football Playoff mix.

T14. Marshall Thundering Herd 51 wins. The 2014 team was 11-0 before losing to WKU in the regular season finale 67-66. It was that close to being the first Group of Five program to get into a New Year's Six bowl in the CFP era.

T14. USC Trojans 51 wins. The program is nowhere near the level the fan base would like, but it won the 2017 Rose Bowl and played in two Pac-12 Championship games in the last six seasons.

T9. Michigan Wolverines 52 wins. Michigan has been better than you think under Jim Harbaugh. It has three double-digit winning seasons in the last five years after coming up with just one in the previous eight. Great ... beat Ohio State.

T9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 52 wins. The Cowboys are consistently fine, but they haven't been able to get by Oklahoma over the last five years and haven't played in any of the first three Big 12 Championship games.

T9. Stanford Cardinal 52 wins. The Cardinal were among the top programs on this list last year, but a 4-8 2019 campaign ended that. The 2015 team was in the hunt for the CFP until a late loss to Oregon.

T9. TCU Horned Frogs 52 wins. The 2014 team got hosed. It was No. 3 in the next-to-last CFP rankings, crushed Iowa State 55-3, and dropped to sixth in the final version.

T9. Toledo Rockets 52 wins. The program has been a bit down over the last two seasons - winning 13 games - but it's been enough of a MAC powerhouse to amass a great victory total.

8. Iowa Hawkeyes 54 wins. The Hawkeyes came within a defensive stop against Michigan State in the 2015 Big Ten Championship of going to the College Football Playoff. Averaging nine wins a season over the last six campaigns is hard to do.

7. Utah Utes 55 wins. A Mountain West superstar, Utah left for the Pac-10 and joined Colorado to make it the Pac-12 in 2011. Last year, it came within a win over Oregon of potentially making the College Football Playoff.

T5. Penn State Nittany Lions 56 wins. With three 11-win seasons in the last four years, and three New Year's Six bowl appearances, Penn State has been right on the doorstep of the playoff.

T5. San Diego State Aztecs 56 wins. San Diego State became a Mountain West powerhouse under head coach Rocky Long. Now it's up to Brady Hoke to keep it going.

4. Memphis Tigers 57 wins. Memphis never received the national respect that UCF earned, but it has been better overall in the six years of the CFP era. It finally got into the New Year's Six last season.

3. Appalachian State Mountaineers 61 wins. ASU came within a win over Georgia Southern of getting to the Cotton Bowl last season. The former FCS powerhouse has adjusted just fine to life in the bigger league.

2. Wisconsin Badgers 63 wins. Wisconsin has managed to do everything but get into the playoff. It's 0-4 in the Big Ten Championship in the CFP era, and is 0-5 against Ohio State, but it has been the best Power Five college football program to not yet get a shot at the national title.