25 Best College Football Non-Conference Games, Early Predictions

25 Best College Football Non-Conference Games, Early Predictions

2020 Preview

25 Best College Football Non-Conference Games, Early Predictions

By 3 hours ago

By |

What are the biggest, best, and most important non-conference games – and early predictions – for the 2020 college football season?

Considering the uncertainty around the 2020 college football season, the non-conference games are about to become a big topic of conversation.

Will conferences decide to play just games within their own leagues? Will they blow off neutral site games if fans aren’t likely to travel to them? What’s going to happen with Notre Dame and its schedule?

When it comes to the Irish, they have their friends with benefits deal with the ACC – they play six games against ACC teams, and they can take one of the league’s bowl spots – but for purposes of this, they’re put in the non-conference game category.

These are the big games that should play a big role in defining the bowl matchups – assuming we get there – and when it comes to bragging rights.

More importantly to you, there are way-early lines up at BetMGM – you can bet on these games now. The savvy investor might be able to find a phenomenal opportunity several months before the games happen.

They’re the 25 best and most important non-conference games of the 2020 college football season, with a bonus battle to kick it all off.

 

2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, Betting Lines, CFN, Featured Posts, News

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home