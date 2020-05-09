25 Best College Football Non-Conference Games, Early Predictions

What are the biggest, best, and most important non-conference games – and early predictions – for the 2020 college football season?



Considering the uncertainty around the 2020 college football season, the non-conference games are about to become a big topic of conversation.

Will conferences decide to play just games within their own leagues? Will they blow off neutral site games if fans aren’t likely to travel to them? What’s going to happen with Notre Dame and its schedule?

When it comes to the Irish, they have their friends with benefits deal with the ACC – they play six games against ACC teams, and they can take one of the league’s bowl spots – but for purposes of this, they’re put in the non-conference game category.

These are the big games that should play a big role in defining the bowl matchups – assuming we get there – and when it comes to bragging rights.

More importantly to you, there are way-early lines up at BetMGM – you can bet on these games now. The savvy investor might be able to find a phenomenal opportunity several months before the games happen.

They’re the 25 best and most important non-conference games of the 2020 college football season, with a bonus battle to kick it all off.

26. North Dakota State at Oregon, Sept. 5 Be very, very careful. The defending FCS champion and QB Trey Lance can absolutely pull off… Be very, very careful. The defending FCS champion and QB Trey Lance can absolutely pull off the shocker. EARLY PREDICTION: Oregon more © Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

25. Baylor vs. Ole Miss -2 (in Houston), Sept. 5 Both of the new coaching staffs really, really need to start with a win. EARLY PREDICTION:… Both of the new coaching staffs really, really need to start with a win. EARLY PREDICTION: Ole Miss more © Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

23. West Virginia vs. Florida State -3.5 (in Atlanta), Sept. 5 The new FSU coaching staff has to start out the season with a win, but WVU… The new FSU coaching staff has to start out the season with a win, but WVU needs to make an early statement after a losing season. EARLY PREDICTION: FSU more © Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

22. Appalachian State at Wisconsin, Sept. 19 WATCH … OUT. It's another loaded Appalachian State team, and Wisconsin might be looking ahead to… WATCH … OUT. It's another loaded Appalachian State team, and Wisconsin might be looking ahead to the Michigan showdown. EARLY PREDICTION: Wisconsin more © Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

21. Iowa State at Iowa, Sept. 12 The battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy is always fierce, but Iowa has won 5 straight in… The battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy is always fierce, but Iowa has won 5 straight in the series. EARLY PREDICTION: Iowa more © Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

20. Louisville at Notre Dame -11.5, Nov. 21 The Irish won 35-17 in last year's opener. This year, they play the Cardinals the week… The Irish won 35-17 in last year's opener. This year, they play the Cardinals the week before going to USC. EARLY PREDICTION: Notre Dame more © Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

19. Army vs. Navy -6.5 (in Philadelphia), Dec 12 It's always one of the season's best spectacles. Navy broke a three-game Army win streak last… It's always one of the season's best spectacles. Navy broke a three-game Army win streak last year. EARLY PREDICTION: Navy more © Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

18. Miami at Michigan State -2.5, Sept. 26 MSU and new head coach Mel Tucker need the home win with a BRUTAL start to… MSU and new head coach Mel Tucker need the home win with a BRUTAL start to the Big Ten season to follow. EARLY PREDICTION: Miami more © Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

17. Virginia at Georgia -17.5 (in Atlanta), Sept. 7 It was almost last year's Orange Bowl matchup. The Virginia D should be good enough to… It was almost last year's Orange Bowl matchup. The Virginia D should be good enough to keep this close. EARLY PREDICTION: Georgia more © Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

16. South Carolina at Clemson -23.5, Nov. 28 What rivalry? Clemson has won six straight in the series, but South Carolina should be a… What rivalry? Clemson has won six straight in the series, but South Carolina should be a whole lot stronger. EARLY PREDICTION: Clemson more © Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

15. Florida State at Boise State -1.5, Sept. 19 Boise State pulled out a 36-31 thriller in last year's opener. This is its chance to… Boise State pulled out a 36-31 thriller in last year's opener. This is its chance to make a huge national statement. EARLY PREDICTION: Boise State more © Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

14. North Carolina at UCF -2.5, Sept. 4 It'll be a hot and wild opener in Orlando in the first of two games -… It'll be a hot and wild opener in Orlando in the first of two games – Georgia Tech the other – against the ACC for UCF. EARLY PREDICTION: UCF more © Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

13. Cincinnati at Nebraska -6, Sept. 26 It's a dangerous game for a Nebraska team desperate to turn the corner. Cincinnati will be… It's a dangerous game for a Nebraska team desperate to turn the corner. Cincinnati will be one of 2020's better Group of Five teams. EARLY PREDICTION: Nebraska more © Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

12. Florida -10.5 at Florida State, Nov. 28 Florida has won two straight after FSU dominated the series. It would be a huge moment… Florida has won two straight after FSU dominated the series. It would be a huge moment in Mike Norvell's first year if the Noles could pull this off. EARLY PREDICTION: Florida more © Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

11. Penn State -7.5 at Virginia Tech, Sept. 12 Who's ready to be a player? The winner should go 4-0 to start the season. EARLY… Who's ready to be a player? The winner should go 4-0 to start the season. EARLY PREDICTION: Penn State more © Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

10. Kentucky at Louisville -4.5, Nov. 28 Considering how good these two should be, this might be the best the rivalry has been… Considering how good these two should be, this might be the best the rivalry has been in a long time. EARLY PREDICTION: Louisville more © Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

9. North Carolina vs. Auburn -5.5 (in Atlanta), Sept. 12 UNC will be coming off an opener against UCF. Auburn should be on the way to… UNC will be coming off an opener against UCF. Auburn should be on the way to a 5-0 start if it can win this. EARLY PREDICTION: Auburn more © Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

8. Notre Dame at USC, Nov. 28 Just how good will Notre Dame be? Will USC head man Clay Helton need this win… Just how good will Notre Dame be? Will USC head man Clay Helton need this win to stay off the hot seat? The Irish have won three in a row. EARLY PREDICTION: Notre Dame more © Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

7. Notre Dame -2.5 vs. Wisconsin (in Green Bay), Oct. 3 It's the first meeting between the two schools since 1964, and now it's on at Lambeau… It's the first meeting between the two schools since 1964, and now it's on at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. EARLY PREDICTION: Wisconsin more © Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

6. Tennessee at Oklahoma, Sept. 12 Is Tennessee ready to matter again? It's the first game between the two since OU won… Is Tennessee ready to matter again? It's the first game between the two since OU won in 2015 and just the fifth meeting overall. EARLY PREDICTION: Oklahoma more © Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

5. Michigan -2.5 at Washington, Sept. 5 It's the start of the Jimmy Lake era at Washington, but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh… It's the start of the Jimmy Lake era at Washington, but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh REALLY needs to start out hot. EARLY PREDICTION: Washington more © Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

4. USC vs. Alabama -14 (in Arlington), Sept. 5 Alabama won in a 52-6 laugher over USC to open the 2016 season. USC should be… Alabama won in a 52-6 laugher over USC to open the 2016 season. USC should be a whole lot stronger, but no one has come closer than ten points of the Tide in a season opener in 13 years. EARLY PREDICTION: Alabama more John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

3. Texas at LSU -5, Sept. 12 Last year it was the game that launched a legendary run by Joe Burrow and LSU… Last year it was the game that launched a legendary run by Joe Burrow and LSU with a 45-38 win in Austin. Can it be Sam Ehlinger's turn for Texas in Baton Rouge? EARLY PREDICTION: LSU more © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2. Clemson -7.5 at Notre Dame, Oct. 24 There's a decent chance both teams will be 8-0 in what should be an epic matchup.… There's a decent chance both teams will be 8-0 in what should be an epic matchup. It's Clemson's first trip to South Bend since 1979 - a 16-10 win. EARLY PREDICTION: Clemson more © Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports