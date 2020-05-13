2020 Utah Utes: 5 Things You Need To Know

2020 Utah Utes: 5 Things You Need To Know

2020 Preview

2020 Utah Utes: 5 Things You Need To Know

By 13 hours ago

By |

Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

College Football News Preview 2020: Five things you need to know about the 2020 Utah Utes.

Utah Utes: 5 Things To Know

It’ll be another big season for Utah – as long as things go off as planned. Here’s what matters about the defending Pac-12 South champs.

2020 Preview, CFN, Galleries, PAC-12, Utah

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home