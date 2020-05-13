2020 Utah Utes: 5 Things You Need To Know
2020 Utah Utes: 5 Things You Need To Know
Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Football News Preview 2020: Five things you need to know about the 2020 Utah Utes. Utah Utes: 5 Things To Know
It’ll be another big season for Utah – as long as things go off as planned. Here’s what matters about the defending Pac-12 South champs.
Coming off an 11-3 season and a second straight Pac-12 South title, the Utes have a good enough team to be back in the championship, but …
© Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
5. 9 of the top 11 tacklers are gone
The nation's No. 2 defense of last year loses almost all of the key parts. Just two starters are back.
© Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
4. The O line might be the best in the Pac-12
Oregon's line is going to be good, but the Utah front five should be devastating with four starters back.
© Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
3 The offense will be fine with a little time
There's going to be a fight for the starting quarterback gig, but the pass catchers are there to balance the attack.
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2. The schedule isn't that bad
Depending on how the Pac-12 season is set up, the Utes don't have a bad slate – there's no Oregon to deal with, and USC and Washington are home dates.
© Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
1. Utah is still really, really good
There's a LOT of reworking to do with so many lost stars, and this isn't going to be like last year's team that was SO close to making the College Football Playoff, but the coaching is great, the talent is there, and the system is in place to be terrific again.
© Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
