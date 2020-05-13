College Football News Preview 2020: Five things you need to know about the 2020 Utah Utes.

Utah Utes: 5 Things To Know

It’ll be another big season for Utah – as long as things go off as planned. Here’s what matters about the defending Pac-12 South champs.

2020 Utah Utes: 5 Things You Need To Know Coming off an 11-3 season and a second straight Pac-12 South title, the Utes have a good enough team to be back in the championship, but …

5. 9 of the top 11 tacklers are gone The nation's No. 2 defense of last year loses almost all of the key parts. Just two starters are back.

4. The O line might be the best in the Pac-12 Oregon's line is going to be good, but the Utah front five should be devastating with four starters back.

3 The offense will be fine with a little time There's going to be a fight for the starting quarterback gig, but the pass catchers are there to balance the attack.

2. The schedule isn't that bad Depending on how the Pac-12 season is set up, the Utes don't have a bad slate – there's no Oregon to deal with, and USC and Washington are home dates.