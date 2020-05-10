2020 Ohio State Buckeyes: 5 Things You Need To Know
2020 Ohio State Buckeyes: 5 Things You Need To Know
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
College Football News Preview 2020: Five things you need to know about the 2020 Ohio State Buckeyes.
Ohio State Buckeyes: 5 Things To Know
– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense
– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats
– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction
– Schedule Analysis
5 Things To Know About 2020 Ohio State
Five thoughts and tidbits about the 2020 Ohio State Buckeyes
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
5. Ten Buckeyes Were Drafted
Chase Young and Jeff Okudah went in the top 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft, but…
Chase Young and Jeff Okudah went in the top 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft, but they weren't alone. OSU lost ten stars from last year's team to the next level.
© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
4. The weapons are still there
Losing 2 of the top 3 receivers hurts, and JK Dobbins gone stings, but WR Chris…
Losing 2 of the top 3 receivers hurts, and JK Dobbins gone stings, but WR Chris Olave leads another fantastic receiving corps.
© Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
3. Two HUGE games are on the road, but …
The Buckeyes face Oregon and Penn State on the road, but they miss Wisconsin, and they…
The Buckeyes face Oregon and Penn State on the road, but they miss Wisconsin, and they get Michigan in Columbus.
© Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
2. Justin Fields was even better than you think
Fields didn't win the Heisman or the national title, but he was historically efficient, threw 41…
Fields didn't win the Heisman or the national title, but he was historically efficient, threw 41 TD passes and just three interceptions – one before the loss to Clemson – and ran for ten scores.
© Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
1. Ohio State is on an epic run
Ohio State has lost just five regular season games in the last eight years and lost…
Ohio State has lost just five regular season games in the last eight years and lost more than two regular season games just once since 2004.
© Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
2020 Preview, Big Ten, CFN, News, Ohio State
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email