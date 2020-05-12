2020-2021 Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: May Version

CollegeFootballNews.com bowl projections and College Football Playoff schedule and predictions: May version

It’s becoming a bigger topic of conversation as the college football world tries to figure out how the 2020 season might be able to be somewhat normal – will there be bowl games?

The timing – will there be a changed up schedule that goes into mid-to-late December?

The travel – how will fans be able to travel to neutral site games, and how will bowls be able to sell tickets?

The bowl ties – what happens if some conferences go off like normal and some don’t?

It’ll all shake out over the coming weeks and months, but for now, here’s our May version of how this all might look several months from now. We’ll do this again after all of our team previews are finished, with a deeper dive on each possible matchup.

A few quick guidelines.

– These are mostly in alphabetical order up until the New Year’s Six and College Football Playoff projections. Most of the times and dates aren’t official yet.

– A whole lot of Group of Five (AAC, C-USA, MAC, Mountain West, Sun Belt) bowl tie-ins are still up in the air. Also, not every conference will be able to fill out all of their contracted slots.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl May Projection: TCU vs. Tennessee – Big 12 vs. SEC © Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

AutoZone Liberty Bowl May Projection: Baylor vs. Mississippi State – Big 12 vs. SEC © Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl May Projection: Syracuse vs. Houston – SEC vs. ACC (or American Athletic) © Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Bahamas Bowl May Projection: Southern Miss vs. Ohio – Conference USA vs. MAC © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Belk Bowl May Projection: Virginia vs. Minnesota – ACC vs. Big Ten © Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Camellia Bowl May Projection: Buffalo vs. Louisiana - MAC vs. Sun Belt © Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Camping World Bowl May Projection: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State - ACC vs. Big 12 © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Cheez-It Bowl May Projection: Michigan State vs. Iowa State – Big Ten vs. Big 12 © Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl May Projection: Temple vs. Marshall – American Athletic or Conference USA or MAC © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cure Bowl May Projection: SMU vs. Kent State – American Athletic or MAC or Sun Belt © Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl May Projection: Miami University vs. Air Force – MAC vs. Mountain West © Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Fenway Bowl May Projection: Boston College vs. UCF – ACC vs. American Athletic © Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

LA Bowl May Projection: San Diego State vs. Arizona State – Mountain West vs. Pac-12 © Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

LendingTree Bowl May Projection: Eastern Michigan vs. Troy - MAC vs. Sun Belt © Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl May Projection: West Virginia vs. Navy - Big 12 vs. Group of Five Team © Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Military Bowl Presented By Northrup Grumman May Projection: Pitt vs. Cincinnati - ACC vs. American Athletic © Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl May Projection: South Carolina vs. Utah - SEC vs. Pac-12 © Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Myrtle Beach Bowl May Projection: UAB vs. Georgia Southern - American Athletic or MAC or Sun Belt © Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

New Era Pinstripe Bowl May Projection: North Carolina vs. Nebraska - ACC vs. Big Ten © Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

New Mexico Bowl May Projection: BYU vs. Fresno State - American Athletic or Conference USA or Mountain West © Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl May Projection: Northern Illinois vs. Nevada - MAC vs. Mountain West © Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Outback Bowl May Projection: Michigan vs. Auburn - Big Ten vs. SEC © Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Quick Lane Bowl May Projection: Northwestern vs. Toledo - Big Ten vs. MAC © Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl May Projection: Louisiana Tech vs. Appalachian State - Conference USA vs. Sun Belt (champion) © Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Redbox Bowl May Projection: Indiana vs. Stanford - Big Ten vs. Pac-12 © Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl May Projection: Louisville vs. Washington - ACC vs. Pac-12 © Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl May Projection: Duke vs. Kansas State -ACC vs. Big 12 (or Group of Five program) © Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

SoFi Hawai'i Bowl May Projection: WKU vs. Hawaii - American Athletic Conference or Conference USA vs. Mountain West © Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl May Projection: Florida State vs. Missouri - ACC vs. SEC © Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl May Projection: Memphis vs. Ole Miss - American Athletic (or ACC) vs. SEC © Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl May Projection: NC State vs. UCLA - ACC vs. Pac-12 © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TransPerfect Music City Bowl May Projection: Iowa vs. Kentucky - Big Ten vs. SEC © Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl May Projection: Florida Atlantic vs. Wyoming - American Athletic or Conference USA or MAC or Mountain West © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Valero Alamo Bowl May Projection: Texas vs. USC - Big 12 vs. Pac-12 © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

VRBO Citrus Bowl May Projection: Wisconsin vs. LSU - Big Ten vs. SEC © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Walk-On's Independence Bowl May Projection: Army vs. Cal - Army vs. Pac-12 © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New Year's Six Bowl Games

GoodYear Cotton Bowl Classic May Projection: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M - New Year's Six at-large vs. New Year's Six at-large © Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl May Projection: Florida vs. Notre Dame - New Year's Six at-large vs. New Year's Six at-large © Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Capital One Orange Bowl May Projection: Miami vs. Boise State - ACC vs. New Year's Six at-large © Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl May Projection: Oregon vs. Penn State - New Year's Six at-large vs. New Year's Six at-large © Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff Semi-Finals

Rose Bowl May Projection: Ohio State vs. Georgia - CFP at-large vs. CFP at-large © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

AllState Sugar Bowl May Projection: Clemson vs. Alabama - CFP at-large vs. CFP at-large © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff 2021 Championship