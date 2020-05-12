2020-2021 Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: May Version

CollegeFootballNews.com bowl projections and College Football Playoff schedule and predictions: May version
It’s becoming a bigger topic of conversation as the college football world tries to figure out how the 2020 season might be able to be somewhat normal – will there be bowl games?
The timing – will there be a changed up schedule that goes into mid-to-late December?
The travel – how will fans be able to travel to neutral site games, and how will bowls be able to sell tickets?
The bowl ties – what happens if some conferences go off like normal and some don’t?
It’ll all shake out over the coming weeks and months, but for now, here’s our May version of how this all might look several months from now. We’ll do this again after all of our team previews are finished, with a deeper dive on each possible matchup.
A few quick guidelines.
– These are mostly in alphabetical order up until the New Year’s Six and College Football Playoff projections. Most of the times and dates aren’t official yet.
– A whole lot of Group of Five (AAC, C-USA, MAC, Mountain West, Sun Belt) bowl tie-ins are still up in the air. Also, not every conference will be able to fill out all of their contracted slots.