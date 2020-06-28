20 Best College Football Head Coaches As Players
Which current college football head coaches were the best football players? Rich Cirminiello counts down the 20 best.
© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
20. WR PJ Fleck, Northern Illinois (Minnesota)
Caught a school-record 77 passes for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns as a senior.
© Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
19. QB Jeff Brohm, Louisville (Purdue)
Blossomed as a senior, throwing 20 TD passes and leading the Cards to a 9-3 record.
© Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sport
18. FB Frank Solich, Nebraska (Ohio)
Inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1992. Ran for 1,010 yards and seven scores, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
17. QB Rick Stockstill, Florida State (Middle Tennessee)
Named honorable mention All-American with the Seminoles in 1981.
© Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
16. NG Luke Fickell, Ohio State (Cincinnati)
Started a school-record 50 straight games along the defensive line in Columbus.
© James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
15. S Kirby Smart, Georgia (Georgia)
Earned four letters, rising to the All-SEC First Team as a senior in 1999.
© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
14. LB Kevin Sumlin, Purdue (Arizona)
Four-year starter made 375 tackles and was twice named honorable mention All-Big Ten.
© Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports
13. QB Jonathan Smith, Oregon State (Oregon State)
Four-year starter who led the Beavers to their best season in school history.
© Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
12. QB Jimbo Fisher, Samford (Texas A&M)
Named 1987 Division III Player of the Year, setting a single-season D-III mark with 34 TD passes.
© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
11. QB Tom Arth, John Carroll (Akron)
Set 18 school records and earned unanimous All-American honors as a junior and senior.
© Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
10. LB Kyle Whittingham, BYU (Utah)
Made 240 tackles and forced six fumbles in his final two seasons with the Cougars.
© Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
9. S Lovie Smith, Tulsa (Illinois)
Started every game for three seasons at Tulsa, making 367 career tackles.
© Mike Granse-USA TODAY Sports
8. QB Tim Lester, Western Michigan (Western Michigan)
Finished his college career with 87 touchdown passes and 11,299 passing yards.
© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
7. QB Josh Heupel, Oklahoma (UCF)
All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up led the Sooners to a national championship.
© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
6. QB Willie Taggart, WKU (Florida Atlantic)
Two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award, the I-AA equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
© Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports
5. QB Scott Frost, Nebraska (Nebraska)
Led the Huskers to a perfect season and a share of the national championship in 1997.
© Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
4. DB Herm Edwards, Cal/San Diego State (Arizona State)
Intercepted 33 passes during a nine-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles after coming up with three picks in 1976 at San Diego State.
© Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Sports
3. QB Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State (Oklahoma State)
Broke the Oklahoma State and Big 8 passing records with 7,997 yards.
© Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
2. QB Jim Harbaugh, Michigan (Michigan)
Left Ann Arbor as Michigan’s career passing yards leader before playing 15 years in the NFL.
© Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
1. LB Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern (Northwestern)
The College Football Hall of Famer was a two-time consensus All-American and the recipient of the Bednarik Award in 1995 and 1996.
© Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports