15 College Football Game Ideas If There's No Pac-12 Season

What happens if the Pac-12 doesn’t have a football season, or if it decides to play an 11-game schedule of just conference games? What would happen to all of the teams with Pac-12 games on their respective slates?

Here are 15 different possibilities if there aren’t any Pac-12 non-conference games, and if the Mountain West schools in California – Fresno State, San Diego State, and San Jose State – aren’t able to play.

15. Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 12 (in Cleveland) Current Scheduled Games: Ohio State at Washington, San Diego State at Toledo, Sept. 12 … The problem is the overall Pac-12 schedule. There just aren't any good, freed-up teams on September 12th for Ohio State to face. Play Toledo in Cleveland, take the money grab for both sides.

14. North Dakota State at TCU, Sept. 5 Current Scheduled Games: North Dakota State at Oregon, TCU at Cal, Sept. 5 … One big problem – TCU would then have two games against FCS teams.

13. Hawaii at Notre Dame, Nov. 28 Current Scheduled Games: Hawaii at San Diego State,

Notre Dame at USC, Nov. 28 … This is easy since both would have open dates. Notre Dame is 3-0 all-time between the two. more © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

12. BYU at Texas Tech, Sept. 19 Current Scheduled Games: BYU at Arizona State,

Arizona at Texas Tech, Sept. 19 … It would be easy with BYU replacing one road game for another. The two programs have only played once – a 21-20 Texas Tech win in 1940. more © Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

11. BYU at Penn State, Sept. 19 Current Scheduled Games: BYU at Arizona State, San Jose State at Penn State, Sept. 19 … BYU is supposed to play a road game anyway, and this would be an easy fit for Penn State.

10. Texas Tech at Penn State, Sept. 19 Current Scheduled Games: Arizona at Texas Tech, San Jose State at Penn State, Sept. 19 … This one is tough since neither one would want to give up a schedule home game. The two have only met once, with Penn State winning 24-23 in 1995.

9. BYU at Texas A&M, Sept. 19 Current Scheduled Games: BYU at Arizona State, Colorado at Texas A&M, Sept. 19 … Texas A&M might take this in a heartbeat. It's on the road for most of the first half of the year, and this makes it easy.

8. Texas Tech at Texas A&M, Sept. 19 Current Scheduled Games: Arizona at Texas Tech, Colorado at Texas A&M, Sept. 19 … NOT A CHANCE considering the politics of making this happen are too hard – neither team would want to give up a home game – but it would be a blast between two former Big 12 programs.

7. North Dakota State at Michigan, Sept. 5 Current Scheduled Games: North Dakota State at Oregon, Michigan at Washington, Sept. 5 … Michigan doesn't have any games against FCS teams and could trade out a road date for a home one. Be careful what you wish for against the defending FCS national champion.

6. TCU at Michigan, Sept. 5 Current Scheduled Games: TCU at Cal, Michigan at Washington, Sept. 5 … It would be the first ever meeting between the two schools. The big question would be which team would be fine with keeping a road game.

5. TCU vs. Alabama (in Arlington, TX), Sept. 5 Current Scheduled Games: TCU at Cal, USC vs. Alabama (in Arlington, TX), Sept. 5 … This is a no-brainer. TCU is 20 minutes down the road – this makes perfect logistical sense. However, it would have to play Alabama. TCU is 3-2 all-time in the series.

4. North Dakota State vs. Alabama (in Arlington, TX), Sept. 5 Current Scheduled Games: North Dakota State at Oregon, USC vs. Alabama (in Arlington, TX), Sept. 5 … QB Trey Lance and the defending FCS champion vs. Alabama? LET'S GO.

3. Penn State at Texas A&M, Sept. 19 Current Scheduled Games: San Jose State at Penn State, Colorado at Texas A&M, Sept. 19 … It would be such a good game, and it's not going to happen because neither team will want to travel. Penn State is 3-1 in the head-to-head meetings.

2. Notre Dame at Texas A&M, Oct. 10 Current Scheduled Games: Stanford at Notre Dame,

Fresno State at Texas A&M, Oct. 10 … This works, but only if Notre Dame is fine with traveling. A&M is 3-2 all-time and won the last meeting 24-3 in 2001. more © Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports