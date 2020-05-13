15 College Football Game Ideas If There's No Pac-12 Season

What happens if the Pac-12 doesn’t have a football season, or if it decides to play an 11-game schedule of just conference games? What would happen to all of the teams with Pac-12 games on their respective slates?
Here are 15 different possibilities if there aren’t any Pac-12 non-conference games, and if the Mountain West schools in California – Fresno State, San Diego State, and San Jose State – aren’t able to play.
15. Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 12 (in Cleveland)
Current Scheduled Games: Ohio State at Washington, San Diego State at Toledo, Sept. 12 … The problem is the overall Pac-12 schedule. There just aren't any good, freed-up teams on September 12th for Ohio State to face. Play Toledo in Cleveland, take the money grab for both sides.
Arizona at Texas Tech, Sept. 19 … It would be easy with BYU replacing one road game for another. The two programs have only played once – a 21-20 Texas Tech win in 1940.
Current Scheduled Games: Arizona at Texas Tech, San Jose State at Penn State, Sept. 19 … This one is tough since neither one would want to give up a schedule home game. The two have only met once, with Penn State winning 24-23 in 1995.
Current Scheduled Games: BYU at Arizona State, Colorado at Texas A&M, Sept. 19 … Texas A&M might take this in a heartbeat. It's on the road for most of the first half of the year, and this makes it easy.
Current Scheduled Games: Arizona at Texas Tech, Colorado at Texas A&M, Sept. 19 … NOT A CHANCE considering the politics of making this happen are too hard – neither team would want to give up a home game – but it would be a blast between two former Big 12 programs.
Current Scheduled Games: North Dakota State at Oregon, Michigan at Washington, Sept. 5 … Michigan doesn't have any games against FCS teams and could trade out a road date for a home one. Be careful what you wish for against the defending FCS national champion.
Current Scheduled Games: TCU at Cal, Michigan at Washington, Sept. 5 … It would be the first ever meeting between the two schools. The big question would be which team would be fine with keeping a road game.
Current Scheduled Games: TCU at Cal, USC vs. Alabama (in Arlington, TX), Sept. 5 … This is a no-brainer. TCU is 20 minutes down the road – this makes perfect logistical sense. However, it would have to play Alabama. TCU is 3-2 all-time in the series.
Current Scheduled Games: San Jose State at Penn State, Colorado at Texas A&M, Sept. 19 … It would be such a good game, and it's not going to happen because neither team will want to travel. Penn State is 3-1 in the head-to-head meetings.
Fresno State at Texas A&M, Oct. 10 … This works, but only if Notre Dame is fine with traveling. A&M is 3-2 all-time and won the last meeting 24-3 in 2001.
1. Alabama vs. Michigan (in Arlington, TX), Sept. 5
Current Scheduled Games: Alabama vs. USC (in Arlington, TX), Michigan at Washington, Sept. 5 ... Okay, so this just happened on New Year's Day with Alabama beating Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, but ... it's Alabama and Michigan.