Texas at TCU Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas at TCU prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, March 1

Texas at TCU How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 1

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Texas (22-7), TCU (19-10)

Texas vs TCU Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

The Horned Frogs aren’t going to crank up a bazillion points.

It’s been a rough run, but they hit 100 in the win over Oklahoma State, and they went on the road and put up 83 on Texas Tech. Texas might be scuffling a bit, but the defense should be okay as long as it doesn’t let this get into a track meet.

TCU leads the nation in fast break points, but Texas doesn’t turn the ball over enough to allow too many quick baskets, and it’s too good at moving the ball around to not be in control of the clock.

It might sound basic, but TCU has to score to win. Duh, that’s the point, but the D isn’t good enough to hold up if the O isn’t going off.

TCU is 16-1 when scoring 75 points or more, and 3-8 when it doesn’t.

That one loss when it scored 75 or more came against …

Texas.

But …

Why TCU Will Win

Maybe the Horned Frogs will crank up a bazillion points.

The Texas defense hasn’t exactly locked it down lately. Baylor was able to go on a good run in the 81-72 win, Oklahoma put up 83 in an overtime loss, and Kansas and Tennessee both hit the 80s in wins..

Texas might be a high-scoring team that leads the Big 12 in points, but it’s 17-0 when allowing fewer than 74 points and 5-7 when giving up more.

TCU will get the tempo going a whole lot faster than it did in the home losses to Baylor and Kansas. As long as the offense hits 70 at home, it’ll be fine – it’s 11-0 when it does.

What’s Going To Happen

TCU will hit 70 points.

It might not want to get this going like it wants, but it’ll be a crazy environment, the offenses will trade big blows early on, and it’s going to be a fun battle that should be great throughout.

There will be a wee bit of a lull when everyone settles in, but TCU at home will be too sharp late. Texas won’t be able to avoid getting into a more up-tempo game, and TCU will be solid late on the line.

Texas vs TCU Prediction, Line

TCU 78, Texas 74

Line: TCU -2.5, o/u: 150

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Ranking: 4

