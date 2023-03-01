Pitt at Notre Dame Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Pitt at Notre Dame prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, March 1

Pitt at Notre Dame How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Pitt (21-8), Notre Dame (10-19)

Pitt vs Notre Dame Game Preview

Why Pitt Will Win

The Panthers are looking like a terrific NCAA Tournament team at just the right time.

The ACC might not be the ACC, but the 8-1 run has been impressive with one of the nation’s most consistent shooting teams – even if it’s not always great from the outside – with the volume threes mattering.

Notre Dame doesn’t force takeaways and doesn’t do anything on the move. Worse yet, it’s not able to get to the line enough to make up for the overall lack of scoring punch, but …

Why Notre Dame Will Win

The Irish will shoot their share of threes, too.

Granted, they do that to keep up the pace, but they’re able to hang around lately in losses by doing just enough from the outside to matter.

They’re not winning, but at home they’re stronger from the outside. Pitt hasn’t been great at stopping teams from the outside lately – Virginia Tech has allowed nine or more threes in five of the last six games – and it should give up a few more than it might like in this.

That, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Does Senior Night matter for the Irish? Yeah, because this is a team loaded with veterans, and that might mean a wee bit more of a battle in the final home game of the season.

Even with that, Pitt will be too consistent and too much as it fights through the emotion of the game to stay red hot.

Pitt vs Notre Dame Prediction, Line

Pitt 77, Notre Dame 72

Line: Pitt -4, o/u: 143

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Ranking: 3

