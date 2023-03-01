Oklahoma at Kansas State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Oklahoma at Kansas State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, March 1

Oklahoma at Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 1

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: Big 12 Network

Record: Oklahoma (14-15), Kansas State (22-7)

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Wow.

Every once in a while, Oklahoma has been able to pull off something brilliant.

It boatraced Alabama, rolled past Kansas State the first time around, and a few days ago went into Ames and all but knocked out Iowa State – or, at least dealt an NCAA Tournament body blow – in a shocking 61-50 win.

It’s a good enough team to be at least competitive, but it all comes down to whether or not it hits its shots. Some teams can overcome cold shooting games. Oklahoma can’t.

The Sooners are 9-1 when making at least half of their shots, and …

Why Kansas State Will Win

They’re 5-14 when they don’t.

Kansas State couldn’t keep the Sooner attack in check in the 79-65 loss, but that 51% shooting day allowed was an aberration.

19-2 when allowing teams to hit fewer than 45% of their shots, the pressure from the defense should keep the Sooners from making 11 threes.

The defense is amazing at guarding at the perimeter, the free throw shooting will be there, and the O won’t hit just 4-of-20 in this meeting.

That, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas State doesn’t lose at home.

It has a huge problem on the road, but in Manhattan, forget about it.

It dropped the date against Texas a few weeks ago, but that’s it. The defense takes everything up a few notches and the ability to control the tempo has been better.

Oklahoma’s offense will have to get out of the mud that Kansas State will drag it through. It won’t happen. There will be a few spurts, but not enough of them.

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Kansas State 71, Oklahoma 64

Line: Kansas State -6.5, o/u: 141.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Ranking: 3

