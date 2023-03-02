NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections, 68 Team Predictions, Bubble Teams March 2

NCAA Tournament bracket projections and predictions for where the 68 teams will be. Who’s likely to be in, and who’s on the bubble?
NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
NCAA Tournament Bubble: Projected First Four Out
Wisconsin (Big Ten)
Utah State (Mountain West)
Oklahoma State (Big 12)
Clemson (ACC)
Previous Version
Wisconsin (Big Ten)
Oklahoma State (Big 12)
Clemson (ACC)
Utah State (Mountain West)
NCAA Tournament Bubble: Projected Last Four In
aka, these four will probably be knocked out once the conference tournament weirdness kicks in
Mississippi State (SEC)
Boise State (Mountain West)
North Carolina (ACC)
Arizona State (Pac-12)
Previous Version
North Carolina (ACC)
West Virginia (Big 12)
Arizona State (Pac-12)
Boise State (Mountain West)
On the flip side …
NCAA Tournament Bubble: Four That Will Probably Screw Everyone Up
aka, these four are projected out teams that might end up getting in after going on a splashy run in the respective conference tournaments
Penn State (Big Ten)
Oregon (Pac-12)
Wake Forest (ACC)
New Mexico (Mountain West)
Previous Version
Michigan (Big Ten)
Oregon (Pac-12)
Wake Forest (ACC)
New Mexico (Mountain West)
NCAA Tournament Projected 16 Seeds
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Southland)
UNC Asheville (Big South)
Teams in Play-In Games
Grambling (SWAC)
Merrimack (Northeast)
Morehead State (Ohio Valley)
North Carolina Central (MEAC)
Previous Version
Northwestern State (Southland)
UNC Asheville (Big South)
Teams in Play-In Games
Grambling (SWAC)
Norfolk State (MEAC)
Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast)
Morehead State (Ohio Valley)
NCAA Tournament Projected 15 Seeds
Colgate (Patriot)
Eastern Washington (Big Sky)
Vermont (America East)
Youngstown State (Horizon)
Previous Version
Colgate (Patriot)
Eastern Washington (Big Sky)
Vermont (America East)
Youngstown State (Horizon)
NCAA Tournament Projected 14 Seeds
Iona (Metro Atlantic Athletic)
Furman (Southern)
UC Santa Barbara (Big West)
Yale (Ivy)
Previous Version
Iona (Metro Atlantic Athletic)
Furman (Southern)
UC Santa Barbara (Big West)
Yale (Ivy)
NCAA Tournament Projected 13 Seeds
Sam Houston (WAC)
Southern Miss (Sun Belt)
Toledo (MAC)
VCU (Atlantic 10)
Previous Version
Sam Houston (WAC)
Southern Miss (Sun Belt)
Toledo (MAC)
VCU (Atlantic 10
NCAA Tournament Projected 12 Seeds
Bradley (Missouri Valley)
Charleston (Colonial)
Liberty (Atlantic Sun)
Oral Roberts (Summit)
Previous Version
Bradley (Missouri Valley)
Charleston (Colonial)
Liberty (Atlantic Sun)
North Carolina (ACC)
NCAA Tournament Projected 11 Seeds
Auburn (SEC)
Florida Atlantic (Conference USA)
Teams in Play-In Games
Arizona State (Pac-12)
Nevada (Mountain West)
North Carolina (ACC)
West Virginia (Big 12)
Previous Version
Florida Atlantic (Conference USA)
Oral Roberts (Summit)
Teams in Play-In Games
Arizona State (Pac-12)
Boise State (Mountain West)
Mississippi State (SEC)
West Virginia (Big 12)
NCAA Tournament Projected 10 Seeds
Boise State (Mountain West)
Memphis (American Athletic)
Mississippi State (SEC)
USC (Pac-12)
Previous Version
Auburn (SEC)
Memphis (American Athletic)
Nevada (Mountain West)
USC (Pac-12)
NCAA Tournament Projected 9 Seeds
Arkansas (SEC)
Illinois (Big Ten)
Missouri (SEC)
Rutgers (Big Ten)
Previous Version
Arkansas (SEC)
Iowa (Big Ten)
Missouri (SEC)
Rutgers (Big Ten)
NCAA Tournament Projected 8 Seeds
Iowa State (Big 12)
Michigan State (Big Ten)
Northwestern (Big Ten)
Pitt (ACC)
Previous Version
Illinois (Big Ten)
Kentucky (SEC)
Michigan State (Big Ten)
Pitt (ACC)
NCAA Tournament Projected 7 Seeds
Iowa (Big Ten)
Kentucky (SEC)
NC State (ACC)
Providence (Big East)
Previous Version
NC State (ACC)
Northwestern (Big Ten)
Providence (Big East)
Texas A&M (SEC)
NCAA Tournament Projected 6 Seeds
Duke (ACC)
Indiana (Big Ten)
Maryland (Big Ten)
Texas A&M (SEC)
Previous Version
Duke (ACC)
Iowa State (Big 12)
Maryland (Big Ten)
TCU (Big 12)
NCAA Tournament Projected 5 Seeds
Creighton (Big East)
Saint Mary’s (West Coast)
San Diego State (Mountain West)
TCU (Big 12)
Previous Version
Creighton (Big East)
Indiana (Big Ten)
Saint Mary’s (West Coast)
San Diego State (Mountain West)
NCAA Tournament Projected 4 Seeds
Miami (ACC)
UConn (Big East)
Xavier (Big East)
Virginia (ACC)
Previous Version
Miami (ACC)
UConn (Big East)
Xavier (Big East)
Virginia (ACC)
NCAA Tournament Projected 3 Seeds
Gonzaga (West Coast)
Marquette (Big East)
Tennessee (SEC)
Texas (Big 12)
Previous Version
Gonzaga (West Coast)
Marquette (Big East)
Tennessee (SEC)
Texas (Big 12)
NCAA Tournament Projected 2 Seeds
Arizona (Pac-12)
Baylor (Big 12)
Kansas State (Big 12)
UCLA (Pac-12)
Previous Version
Arizona (Pac-12)
Baylor (Big 12)
Kansas State (Big 12)
Purdue (Big Ten)
NCAA Tournament Projected 1 Seeds
Alabama (SEC)
Houston (AAC)
Kansas (Big 12)
Purdue (Big Ten)
Previous Version
Alabama (SEC)
Houston (AAC)
Kansas (Big 12)
UCLA (Pac-12)
