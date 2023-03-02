NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections, 68 Team Predictions, Bubble Teams March 2

NCAA Tournament bracket projections and predictions for where the 68 teams will be. Who’s likely to be in, and who’s on the bubble?

NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

– CFN 1-68 Rankings, March 2

NCAA Tournament Bubble: Projected First Four Out

Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Utah State (Mountain West)

Oklahoma State (Big 12)

Clemson (ACC)

NCAA Tournament Bubble: Projected Last Four In

aka, these four will probably be knocked out once the conference tournament weirdness kicks in

Mississippi State (SEC)

Boise State (Mountain West)

North Carolina (ACC)

Arizona State (Pac-12)

On the flip side …

NCAA Tournament Bubble: Four That Will Probably Screw Everyone Up

aka, these four are projected out teams that might end up getting in after going on a splashy run in the respective conference tournaments

Penn State (Big Ten)

Oregon (Pac-12)

Wake Forest (ACC)

New Mexico (Mountain West)

NCAA Tournament Projected 16 Seeds

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Southland)

UNC Asheville (Big South)

Teams in Play-In Games

Grambling (SWAC)

Merrimack (Northeast)

Morehead State (Ohio Valley)

North Carolina Central (MEAC)

NCAA Tournament Projected 15 Seeds

Colgate (Patriot)

Eastern Washington (Big Sky)

Vermont (America East)

Youngstown State (Horizon)

NCAA Tournament Projected 14 Seeds

Iona (Metro Atlantic Athletic)

Furman (Southern)

UC Santa Barbara (Big West)

Yale (Ivy)

NCAA Tournament Projected 13 Seeds

Sam Houston (WAC)

Southern Miss (Sun Belt)

Toledo (MAC)

VCU (Atlantic 10)

NCAA Tournament Projected 12 Seeds

Bradley (Missouri Valley)

Charleston (Colonial)

Liberty (Atlantic Sun)

Oral Roberts (Summit)

NCAA Tournament Projected 11 Seeds

Auburn (SEC)

Florida Atlantic (Conference USA)

Teams in Play-In Games

Arizona State (Pac-12)

Nevada (Mountain West)

North Carolina (ACC)

West Virginia (Big 12)

NCAA Tournament Projected 10 Seeds

Boise State (Mountain West)

Memphis (American Athletic)

Mississippi State (SEC)

USC (Pac-12)

NCAA Tournament Projected 9 Seeds

Arkansas (SEC)

Illinois (Big Ten)

Missouri (SEC)

Rutgers (Big Ten)

NCAA Tournament Projected 8 Seeds

Iowa State (Big 12)

Michigan State (Big Ten)

Northwestern (Big Ten)

Pitt (ACC)

NCAA Tournament Projected 7 Seeds

Iowa (Big Ten)

Kentucky (SEC)

NC State (ACC)

Providence (Big East)

NCAA Tournament Projected 6 Seeds

Duke (ACC)

Indiana (Big Ten)

Maryland (Big Ten)

Texas A&M (SEC)

NCAA Tournament Projected 5 Seeds

Creighton (Big East)

Saint Mary’s (West Coast)

San Diego State (Mountain West)

TCU (Big 12)

NCAA Tournament Projected 4 Seeds

Miami (ACC)

UConn (Big East)

Xavier (Big East)

Virginia (ACC)

NCAA Tournament Projected 3 Seeds

Gonzaga (West Coast)

Marquette (Big East)

Tennessee (SEC)

Texas (Big 12)

NCAA Tournament Projected 2 Seeds

Arizona (Pac-12)

Baylor (Big 12)

Kansas State (Big 12)

UCLA (Pac-12)

NCAA Tournament Projected 1 Seeds

Alabama (SEC)

Houston (AAC)

Kansas (Big 12)

Purdue (Big Ten)

– CFN 1-68 Rankings, March 2

