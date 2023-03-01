Maryland at Ohio State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Maryland at Ohio State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, March 1

Maryland at Ohio State How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Maryland (20-9), Ohio State (12-17)

Maryland vs Ohio State Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

Just how real is Ohio State after finally winning a game again?

It beat Northwestern on New Year’s Day, took down Iowa a few weeks later, and that was it until last weekend’s terrific performance against Illinois.

That’s because it made everything.

It hit 54% from the field, was good on the free throw line, and Illinois couldn’t hit water if it fell out of a boat.

Maryland’s defense isn’t special, but the team has been able to win even when things aren’t going quite right. In this, the production is will come from the takeaways.

Ohio State is a turnover machine, Maryland should be able to keep the mistakes to a minimum, and the easy points should be there on the move.

Why Ohio State Will Win

It’s not like the Buckeyes have been awful.

The fight has been there, but the consistent scoring hasn’t. Nothing was happening in the loss to Michigan State, the threes were a rumor in the loss to Northwestern, and …

The team can shoot. It doesn’t move the ball around well enough, and it doesn’t manufacture points from the defense, but it can make baskets. If it can just carry over a little bit of the momentum from the Illinois win …

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State should be able to generate enough big things to come up with back-to-back wins for the first time in 2023, but it HAS to shoot the lights out.

The team is 2-13 when making fewer than 46% of its shots, and that’s where Maryland’s problems on the road kick in.

Even when the defense has been great away from home the wins aren’t there. The team is 1-7 in Big Ten play with the lone win coming against Minnesota.

It won’t be anything pretty, but the Buckeyes will take it.

Maryland vs Ohio State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 71, Maryland 68

Line: Maryland -2.5, o/u: 137

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Ranking: 3

