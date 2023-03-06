College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams March 6

College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – for Monday, March 6

College Basketball Rankings: Week 19

CFN 2023 Rankings: Week 19

NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for March 6th from 1 to 68.

68 Bradley Braves 25-9

Previous Rank: 61

67 Kennesaw State Owls 26-8

Previous Rank: NR

66 Toledo Rockets 25-6

Previous Rank: 67

65 Oklahoma Sooners 15-16

Previous Rank: NR

64 UAB Blazers 23-8

Previous Rank: 65

63 College of Charleston 29-3

Previous Rank: 62

62 Drake Bulldogs 27-7

Previous Rank: 68

61 Cincinnati Bearcats 20-11

Previous Rank: 64

60 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 28-4

Previous Rank: 60

59 Seton Hall Pirates 17-14

Previous Rank: 59

58 Florida Atlantic Owls 28-3

Previous Rank: 58

57 Wisconsin Badgers 17-13

Previous Rank: 57

56 New Mexico Lobos 21-10

Previous Rank: 56

55 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 18-13

Previous Rank: 54

54 Boise State Broncos 23-8

Previous Rank: 51

53 Nevada Wolf Pack 22-9

Previous Rank: 50

52 Texas Tech Red Raiders 16-15

Previous Rank: 45

51 Oklahoma State Cowboys 17-14

Previous Rank: 55

