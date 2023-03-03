College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams March 3

College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – for Friday, March 3
College Basketball Rankings: Week 18
CFN 2023 Rankings: Middle of Week 18
51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
Contact @ColFootballNews
Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for March 3rd from 1 to 68.
68 Drake Bulldogs 24-7
Previous Rank: 68
Remaining Schedule: Missouri Valley Tournament
67 Toledo Rockets 23-6 Previous Rank: 67
Remaining Schedule: at Central Michigan,
66 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 25-6
Previous Rank: 66
Remaining Schedule: Sun Belt Tournament
65 UAB Blazers 22-8
Previous Rank: 65
Remaining Schedule: at Charlotte
64 Cincinnati Bearcats 19-11
Previous Rank: 64
Remaining Schedule: SMU
63 Liberty Flames 26-7
Previous Rank: 63
Remaining Schedule: Atlantic Sun Tournament
62 College of Charleston 28-3
Previous Rank: 62
Remaining Schedule: Colonial Athletic Tournament
61 Bradley Braves 23-8 Previous Rank: 61
Remaining Schedule: Missouri Valley Tournament
60 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 27-4
Previous Rank: 59
Remaining Schedule: Summit Tournament
59 Seton Hall Pirates 16-14
Previous Rank: 57
Remaining Schedule: at Providence
58 Florida Atlantic Owls 27-3
Previous Rank: 58
Remaining Schedule: Conference USA Tournament
57 Wisconsin Badgers 16-13
Previous Rank: 51
Remaining Schedule: at Minnesota
56 New Mexico Lobos 21-9
Previous Rank: 56
Remaining Schedule: at Colorado State
55 Oklahoma State Cowboys 16-14
Previous Rank: 54
Remaining Schedule: at Texas Tech
54 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 18-12
Previous Rank: 52
Remaining Schedule: at Syracuse
53 Vanderbilt Commodores 17-13
Previous Rank: 60
Remaining Schedule: Mississippi State
52 Oregon Ducks 17-13
Previous Rank: 53
Remaining Schedule: Stanford
51 Boise State Broncos 23-7
Previous Rank: 55
Remaining Schedule: at Utah State
CFN 2023 Rankings: Middle of Week 18
51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections