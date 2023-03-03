College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams March 3

College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – for Friday, March 3

College Basketball Rankings: Week 18

CFN 2023 Rankings: Middle of Week 18

NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for March 3rd from 1 to 68.

68 Drake Bulldogs 24-7

Previous Rank: 68

Remaining Schedule: Missouri Valley Tournament

67 Toledo Rockets 23-6 Previous Rank: 67

Remaining Schedule: at Central Michigan,

66 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 25-6

Previous Rank: 66

Remaining Schedule: Sun Belt Tournament

65 UAB Blazers 22-8

Previous Rank: 65

Remaining Schedule: at Charlotte

64 Cincinnati Bearcats 19-11

Previous Rank: 64

Remaining Schedule: SMU

63 Liberty Flames 26-7

Previous Rank: 63

Remaining Schedule: Atlantic Sun Tournament

62 College of Charleston 28-3

Previous Rank: 62

Remaining Schedule: Colonial Athletic Tournament

61 Bradley Braves 23-8 Previous Rank: 61

Remaining Schedule: Missouri Valley Tournament

60 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 27-4

Previous Rank: 59

Remaining Schedule: Summit Tournament

59 Seton Hall Pirates 16-14

Previous Rank: 57

Remaining Schedule: at Providence

58 Florida Atlantic Owls 27-3

Previous Rank: 58

Remaining Schedule: Conference USA Tournament

57 Wisconsin Badgers 16-13

Previous Rank: 51

Remaining Schedule: at Minnesota

56 New Mexico Lobos 21-9

Previous Rank: 56

Remaining Schedule: at Colorado State

55 Oklahoma State Cowboys 16-14

Previous Rank: 54

Remaining Schedule: at Texas Tech

54 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 18-12

Previous Rank: 52

Remaining Schedule: at Syracuse

53 Vanderbilt Commodores 17-13

Previous Rank: 60

Remaining Schedule: Mississippi State

52 Oregon Ducks 17-13

Previous Rank: 53

Remaining Schedule: Stanford

51 Boise State Broncos 23-7

Previous Rank: 55

Remaining Schedule: at Utah State

