College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Wednesday, March 1

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

College Basketball

By March 1, 2023 11:13 am

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Wednesday, March 1

How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 129-30, ATS 94-64-1, O/U 94-65
Overall: Straight Up 727-331, ATS 602-450-6, O/U  594-460-4

Top 25 Games: Wednesday, March 1
Xavier at Providence | Auburn at Alabama | DePaul at UConn
Maryland at Ohio State | Vanderbilt at Kentucky | Pitt at Notre Dame
Oklahoma at Kansas State | Texas at TCU | Chicago State at Gonzaga

Charleston Southern at High Point Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: High Point 74, Charleston Southern 68
Line: High Point -1, o/u: 155.5

LIU at Merrimack Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Merrimack 75, LIU 59
Line: Merrimack -16.5, o/u: 132.5

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 68
Line: Merrimack -17.5, o/u: 133.5

Central Connecticut at St. Francis PA Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: St. Francis 72, Central Connecticut 68
Line: St. Francis -2.5, o/u: 142

Wagner at Sacred Heart Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Sacred Heart 65, Wagner 62
Line: Sacred Heart -2, o/u: 130

Tulsa at USF Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: USF 80, Tulsa 59
Line: USF -13.5, o/u: 148.5

Richmond at Saint Joseph’s Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Saint Joseph’s 67, Richmond 66
Line: Richmond -1.5, o/u: 144

UMass at Duquesne Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Duquesne 79, UMass 69
Line: Duquesne -10.5, o/u: 148.5

George Washington at Davidson Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: George Washington 74, Davidson 70
Line: George Washington -3.5, o/u: 150

