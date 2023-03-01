College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Wednesday, March 1

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Wednesday, March 1



How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 129-30, ATS 94-64-1, O/U 94-65

Overall: Straight Up 727-331, ATS 602-450-6, O/U 594-460-4



Top 25 Games: Wednesday, March 1

Xavier at Providence | Auburn at Alabama | DePaul at UConn

Maryland at Ohio State | Vanderbilt at Kentucky | Pitt at Notre Dame

Oklahoma at Kansas State | Texas at TCU | Chicago State at Gonzaga

Charleston Southern at High Point Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: High Point 74, Charleston Southern 68

Line: High Point -1, o/u: 155.5

LIU at Merrimack Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Merrimack 75, LIU 59

Line: Merrimack -16.5, o/u: 132.5

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 68

Line: Merrimack -17.5, o/u: 133.5

Central Connecticut at St. Francis PA Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: St. Francis 72, Central Connecticut 68

Line: St. Francis -2.5, o/u: 142

Wagner at Sacred Heart Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Sacred Heart 65, Wagner 62

Line: Sacred Heart -2, o/u: 130

Tulsa at USF Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: USF 80, Tulsa 59

Line: USF -13.5, o/u: 148.5

Richmond at Saint Joseph’s Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Saint Joseph’s 67, Richmond 66

Line: Richmond -1.5, o/u: 144

UMass at Duquesne Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Duquesne 79, UMass 69

Line: Duquesne -10.5, o/u: 148.5

George Washington at Davidson Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: George Washington 74, Davidson 70

Line: George Washington -3.5, o/u: 150

