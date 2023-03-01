College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Wednesday, March 1

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Wednesday, March 1
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 129-30, ATS 94-64-1, O/U 94-65
Overall: Straight Up 727-331, ATS 602-450-6, O/U 594-460-4
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Top 25 Games: Wednesday, March 1
Xavier at Providence | Auburn at Alabama | DePaul at UConn
Maryland at Ohio State | Vanderbilt at Kentucky | Pitt at Notre Dame
Oklahoma at Kansas State | Texas at TCU | Chicago State at Gonzaga
Charleston Southern at High Point Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: High Point 74, Charleston Southern 68
Line: High Point -1, o/u: 155.5
LIU at Merrimack Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Merrimack 75, LIU 59
Line: Merrimack -16.5, o/u: 132.5
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 68
Line: Merrimack -17.5, o/u: 133.5
Central Connecticut at St. Francis PA Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: St. Francis 72, Central Connecticut 68
Line: St. Francis -2.5, o/u: 142
Wagner at Sacred Heart Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Sacred Heart 65, Wagner 62
Line: Sacred Heart -2, o/u: 130
Tulsa at USF Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: USF 80, Tulsa 59
Line: USF -13.5, o/u: 148.5
Richmond at Saint Joseph’s Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Saint Joseph’s 67, Richmond 66
Line: Richmond -1.5, o/u: 144
UMass at Duquesne Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Duquesne 79, UMass 69
Line: Duquesne -10.5, o/u: 148.5
George Washington at Davidson Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: George Washington 74, Davidson 70
Line: George Washington -3.5, o/u: 150