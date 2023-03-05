College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Sunday, March 5

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Sunday, March 5

College Basketball

College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Sunday, March 5

By March 5, 2023 2:46 am

By |

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Sunday, March 5

How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 144-36, ATS 107-72-1, O/U 104-76
Overall: Straight Up 788-363, ATS 658-487-6, O/U  652-495-4 

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Houston at Memphis Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Memphis 80, Houston 78
Line: Houston -5.5, o/u: 145.5

Maryland at Penn State Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Penn State 78, Maryland 74
Line: Penn State -3.5, o/u: 135.5

William & Mary at Hofstra Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Hofstra 77, William & Mary 63
Line: Hofstra -12.5, o/u: 141.5

Illinois at Purdue Prediction

Game Time: 12:30 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Purdue 80, Illinois 67
Line: Purdue -8, o/u: 139.5

Campbell at UNC Asheville Prediction

Big South Championship
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: UNC Asheville 75, Campbell 68
Line: UNC Asheville -4.5, o/u: 135.5

Army at Colgate Prediction

Patriot League Semifinal
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Colgate 91, Army 78
Line: Colgate -12, o/u: 149.5

Drake vs Bradley Prediction

Missouri Valley Conference Championship
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Drake 74, Bradley 71
Line: Drake -1.5, o/u: 130.5

Temple at Tulane Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Tulane 76, Temple 71
Line: Tulane -5.5, o/u: 152

East Carolina at UCF Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UCF 75, East Carolina 68
Line: UCF -10.5, o/u: 135.5

SMU at Cincinnati Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cincinnati 82, SMU 68
Line: Cincinnati -11.5, o/u: 146

More College Basketball Predictions: NEXT

, , , , Big 12, CFN, College Basketball, College Football Features, College Football Predictions, How to watch, Lines, News, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home