College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Sunday, March 5

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Sunday, March 5
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 144-36, ATS 107-72-1, O/U 104-76
Overall: Straight Up 788-363, ATS 658-487-6, O/U 652-495-4
Houston at Memphis Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Memphis 80, Houston 78
Line: Houston -5.5, o/u: 145.5
Maryland at Penn State Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Penn State 78, Maryland 74
Line: Penn State -3.5, o/u: 135.5
William & Mary at Hofstra Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Hofstra 77, William & Mary 63
Line: Hofstra -12.5, o/u: 141.5
Illinois at Purdue Prediction
Game Time: 12:30 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Purdue 80, Illinois 67
Line: Purdue -8, o/u: 139.5
Campbell at UNC Asheville Prediction
Big South Championship
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: UNC Asheville 75, Campbell 68
Line: UNC Asheville -4.5, o/u: 135.5
Army at Colgate Prediction
Patriot League Semifinal
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Colgate 91, Army 78
Line: Colgate -12, o/u: 149.5
Drake vs Bradley Prediction
Missouri Valley Conference Championship
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Drake 74, Bradley 71
Line: Drake -1.5, o/u: 130.5
Temple at Tulane Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Tulane 76, Temple 71
Line: Tulane -5.5, o/u: 152
East Carolina at UCF Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UCF 75, East Carolina 68
Line: UCF -10.5, o/u: 135.5
SMU at Cincinnati Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cincinnati 82, SMU 68
Line: Cincinnati -11.5, o/u: 146