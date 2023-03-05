College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Sunday, March 5

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Sunday, March 5



How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 144-36, ATS 107-72-1, O/U 104-76

Overall: Straight Up 788-363, ATS 658-487-6, O/U 652-495-4

Houston at Memphis Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Prediction: Memphis 80, Houston 78

Line: Houston -5.5, o/u: 145.5

Maryland at Penn State Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: BTN

Prediction: Penn State 78, Maryland 74

Line: Penn State -3.5, o/u: 135.5

William & Mary at Hofstra Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Hofstra 77, William & Mary 63

Line: Hofstra -12.5, o/u: 141.5

Illinois at Purdue Prediction

Game Time: 12:30 ET

How To Watch: FOX

Prediction: Purdue 80, Illinois 67

Line: Purdue -8, o/u: 139.5

Campbell at UNC Asheville Prediction

Big South Championship

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: UNC Asheville 75, Campbell 68

Line: UNC Asheville -4.5, o/u: 135.5

Army at Colgate Prediction

Patriot League Semifinal

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Colgate 91, Army 78

Line: Colgate -12, o/u: 149.5

Drake vs Bradley Prediction

Missouri Valley Conference Championship

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Prediction: Drake 74, Bradley 71

Line: Drake -1.5, o/u: 130.5

Temple at Tulane Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Tulane 76, Temple 71

Line: Tulane -5.5, o/u: 152

East Carolina at UCF Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: UCF 75, East Carolina 68

Line: UCF -10.5, o/u: 135.5

SMU at Cincinnati Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Cincinnati 82, SMU 68

Line: Cincinnati -11.5, o/u: 146

