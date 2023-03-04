College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Saturday, March 4

College Basketball

By March 4, 2023 12:22 am

By |

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Saturday, March 4

How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 134-31, ATS 98-66-1, O/U 97-68
Overall: Straight Up 766-353, ATS 641-472-6, O/U  634-481-4

College Basketball Predictions, Saturday, March 4
ACC | Big East & Big Ten | Big 12 | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC

ACC College Basketball Predictions

Louisville at Virginia Prediction

Game Time 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Virginia 67, Louisville 52
Line: Virginia -19, o/u: 127

Georgia Tech at Boston College Prediction

Game Time 2:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Boston College 77, Georgia Tech 72
Line: Boston College -4, o/u: 137

Florida State at Virginia Tech Prediction

Game Time 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Virginia Tech 77, Florida State 69
Line: Virginia Tech -9.5, o/u: 150

Wake Forest at Syracuse Prediction

Game Time 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Syracuse 76, Wake Forest 74
Line: Wake Forest -1.5, o/u: 157.5

(25) Pitt at (16) Miami Prediction

Game Time 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Miami 81, Pitt 76
Line: Miami -6.5, o/u: 154.5

Duke at North Carolina Prediction

Game Time 6:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: North Carolina 75, Duke 71
Line: North Carolina -3.5, o/u: 142.5

Notre Dame at Clemson Prediction

Game Time 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Clemson 76, Notre Dame 67
Line: Clemson -8.5, o/u: 143.5

