College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Saturday, March 4

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Saturday, March 4
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 134-31, ATS 98-66-1, O/U 97-68
Overall: Straight Up 766-353, ATS 641-472-6, O/U 634-481-4
College Basketball Predictions, Saturday, March 4
ACC | Big East & Big Ten | Big 12 | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC
ACC College Basketball Predictions
Louisville at Virginia Prediction
Game Time 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Virginia 67, Louisville 52
Line: Virginia -19, o/u: 127
Georgia Tech at Boston College Prediction
Game Time 2:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Boston College 77, Georgia Tech 72
Line: Boston College -4, o/u: 137
Florida State at Virginia Tech Prediction
Game Time 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Virginia Tech 77, Florida State 69
Line: Virginia Tech -9.5, o/u: 150
Wake Forest at Syracuse Prediction
Game Time 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Syracuse 76, Wake Forest 74
Line: Wake Forest -1.5, o/u: 157.5
(25) Pitt at (16) Miami Prediction
Game Time 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Miami 81, Pitt 76
Line: Miami -6.5, o/u: 154.5
Duke at North Carolina Prediction
Game Time 6:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: North Carolina 75, Duke 71
Line: North Carolina -3.5, o/u: 142.5
Notre Dame at Clemson Prediction
Game Time 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Clemson 76, Notre Dame 67
Line: Clemson -8.5, o/u: 143.5
