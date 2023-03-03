College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Friday, March 3

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Friday, March 3



How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 134-31, ATS 98-66-1, O/U 97-68

Overall: Straight Up 746-345, ATS 619-466-6, O/U 615-472-4



– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Charleston Southern at UNC Asheville Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: UNC Asheville 83, Charleston Southern 61

Line: UNC Asheville -8, o/u: 145.5

Northern Iowa at Bradley Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Bradley 77, Northern Iowa 65

Line: Bradley -10.5, o/u: 135.5

Monmouth at Hampton Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Hampton 74, Monmouth 69

Line: Hampton -1.5, o/u: 141.5

Gardner-Webb at South Carolina Upstate Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 72, Gardner-Webb 68

Line: Gardner-Webb -4, o/u: 132.5

Indiana State at Belmont Prediction

Game Time: 3:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Belmont 89, Indiana State 81

Line: Indiana State -2.5, o/u: 152.5

The Citadel at Mercer Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Mercer 73, The Citadel 67

Line: Mercer -5.5, o/u: 135

Campbell at Longwood Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Longwood 74, Campbell 70

Line: Longwood -6, o/u: 132.5

Akron at Kent State Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Kent State 82, Akron 77

Line: Kent State -4, o/u: 134

East Carolina at Tulane Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Prediction: Tulane 77, East Carolina 74

Line: Tulane -11, o/u: 154

North Dakota at Denver Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Denver 77, North Dakota 74

Line: PICK, o/u: 147.5

TBD at Drake Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: COMING

Line: COMING

Dayton at Saint Louis Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Saint Louis 73, Dayton 68

Line: Dayton -1, o/u: 137.5

Toledo at Ball State Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Toledo 88, Ball State 84

Line: Toledo -3.5, o/u: 159

Miami University at Buffalo Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Miami University 77, Buffalo 74

Line: Buffalo -8, o/u: 152.5

Central Michigan at Western Michigan Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Central Michigan 68, Western Michigan 65

Line: Western Michigan -4, o/u: 138

College Basketball Predictions, Friday, March 3