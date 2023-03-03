College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Friday, March 3

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Friday, March 3
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 134-31, ATS 98-66-1, O/U 97-68
Overall: Straight Up 746-345, ATS 619-466-6, O/U 615-472-4
Charleston Southern at UNC Asheville Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UNC Asheville 83, Charleston Southern 61
Line: UNC Asheville -8, o/u: 145.5
Northern Iowa at Bradley Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Bradley 77, Northern Iowa 65
Line: Bradley -10.5, o/u: 135.5
Monmouth at Hampton Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Hampton 74, Monmouth 69
Line: Hampton -1.5, o/u: 141.5
Gardner-Webb at South Carolina Upstate Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 72, Gardner-Webb 68
Line: Gardner-Webb -4, o/u: 132.5
Indiana State at Belmont Prediction
Game Time: 3:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Belmont 89, Indiana State 81
Line: Indiana State -2.5, o/u: 152.5
The Citadel at Mercer Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Mercer 73, The Citadel 67
Line: Mercer -5.5, o/u: 135
Campbell at Longwood Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Longwood 74, Campbell 70
Line: Longwood -6, o/u: 132.5
Akron at Kent State Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Kent State 82, Akron 77
Line: Kent State -4, o/u: 134
East Carolina at Tulane Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Tulane 77, East Carolina 74
Line: Tulane -11, o/u: 154
North Dakota at Denver Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Denver 77, North Dakota 74
Line: PICK, o/u: 147.5
TBD at Drake Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: COMING
Dayton at Saint Louis Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Saint Louis 73, Dayton 68
Line: Dayton -1, o/u: 137.5
Toledo at Ball State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Toledo 88, Ball State 84
Line: Toledo -3.5, o/u: 159
Miami University at Buffalo Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Miami University 77, Buffalo 74
Line: Buffalo -8, o/u: 152.5
Central Michigan at Western Michigan Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Central Michigan 68, Western Michigan 65
Line: Western Michigan -4, o/u: 138