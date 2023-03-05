Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 18

2022-2023 Coaches Poll. What will the college basketball rankings potentially be after Week 18?

Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 18

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 Maryland Terrapins 20-11 (24)

24 Kentucky Wildcats 23-8 (NR)

23 Duke Blue Devils 23-8 (NR)

22 Creighton Bluejays 20-11 (23)

21 TCU Horned Frogs 20-11 (22)

20 Texas A&M Aggies 23-8 (21)

19 San Diego State Aztecs 24-6 (19)

18 Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-6 (16)

17 Miami Hurricanes 24-6 (15)

16 Tennessee Volunteers 22-9 (14)

15 UConn Huskies 24-7 (18)

14 Xavier Musketeers 23-8 (17)

13 Indiana Hoosiers 21-10 (13)*

12 Kansas State Wildcats 23-8 (11)

11 Arizona Wildcats 25-6 (9)

10 Baylor Bears 22-9 (8)

9 Virginia Cavaliers 23-6 (12)

8 Gonzaga Bulldogs 26-6 (10)

7 Marquette Golden Eagles 25-6 (6)

6 Texas Longhorns 23-6 (7)

5 Kansas Jayhawks 25-6 (3)

4 Alabama Crimson Tide 26-5 (2)

3 Purdue Boilermakers 26-5 (5)

2 UCLA Bruins 27-4 (4)

1 Houston Cougars 29-2 (1)

*Will change Indiana if needed

