Chicago State at Gonzaga Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Chicago State at Gonzaga prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, March 1

Chicago State at Gonzaga How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 1

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Stadium

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Chicago State (11-18), Gonzaga (25-5)

Chicago State vs Gonzaga Game Preview

Why Chicago State Will Win

The Cougars are playing well.

Get past the 11-18 record and the paycheck aspect to this lambs to the slaughter aspect. This might be a bit of a fight only because the Chicago State offense can crank it up.

There’s no hope of hanging out with Gonzaga inside, but the Cougar offense is fantastic at getting on the move, it’s going to take a whole lot of three San keep chucking, and the team that won six of its last seven games will bring a whole lot of effort and intensity.

But …

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Gonzaga still sort of needs this.

It’s Senior Night, but more than that, it’s about trying to lock in at least a 3 seed and maybe – with a lot of luck – a 2. That has to come from a huge showing in the West Coast Conference Tournament, but this is the tune-up after fighting through the huge battle with Saint Mary’s.

Chicago State can run, but it can’t hang on the boards, it turns it over a ton, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a plucky effort.

No, Gonzaga won’t keep all the main guys in after getting up big after a slew of fast break points, but the backups are going to try, too. Chicago State will get its share of big shots from the outside, and it’ll look to get on the move, but … nah.

This will be over after about 15 minutes.

Chicago State vs Gonzaga Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 94, Chicago State 62

Line: Gonzaga -27.5, o/u: 151.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Ranking: 1.5

