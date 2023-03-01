Auburn at Alabama Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Auburn at Alabama prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, March 1

Auburn at Alabama How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Auburn (19-10), Alabama (25-4)

Auburn vs Alabama Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

Auburn will get on the move and it’ll guard hard from three.

It wasn’t able to stop anything Kentucky wanted to do inside in a blowout loss, but when the defense is working and the offense is able to get on the move, the team is dangerous.

Alabama dominates on runs. Once the offense gets on the move and starts getting into a groove, forget it.

Auburn has the ability to force Bama to keep going inside, it’s good at cleaning up on the boards and keep this from getting out of hand early – like it did in the first meeting in a 77-69 loss – and it’ll ramp up the defensive intensity.

Auburn is a near-lock when keeping teams under 45% from the field, Alabama averages 45% shooting, and …

Why Alabama Will Win

Alabama doesn’t lose at home.

It’s not like it’s through the storm as a program, but it got through two nasty games against South Carolina and Arkansas, all four losses were away from Coleman.

Auburn’s problem isn’t the defense – it’s doing okay – it’s the lack of pop to keep up the pace when the games get rolling.

It lost seven of the last ten games mostly because the shooting from the outside hasn’t consistently been there, and the fast break points aren’t making up for it.

To be totally simplistic about it …

What’s Going To Happen

Auburn won’t be able to score enough.

It’s Alabama vs Auburn, so both sides will play at another level from the start, the defenses will be great, and it’ll all come down to one big Bama explosion to pull away.

Auburn vs Alabama Prediction, Line

Alabama 84, Auburn 69

Line: Alabama -9, o/u: 151.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Ranking: 3.5

