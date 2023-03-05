AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 18

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 18

AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 18

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 Maryland Terrapins 20-11 (21)

24 Creighton Bluejays 20-11 (NR)

23 Duke Blue Devils 23-8 (NR)

22 Kentucky Wildcats 23-8 (23)

21 Texas A&M Aggies 23-8 (24)

– NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictions

20 TCU Horned Frogs 20-11 (22)

19 San Diego State Aztecs 24-6 (18)

18 Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-6 (17)

17 Miami Hurricanes 24-6 (16)

16 Indiana Hoosiers 21-10 (15)*

– Coaches Poll College Basketball Top 25 Prediction

15 Xavier Musketeers 23-8 (19)

14 Tennessee Volunteers 22-9 (12)

13 Kansas State Wildcats 22-7 (11)

12 UConn Huskies 24-7 (14)

11 Virginia Cavaliers 23-6 (13)

– NCAA Tournament Bracket Prediction

10 Gonzaga Bulldogs 26-6 (10)

9 Arizona Wildcats 25-6 (8)

8 Baylor Bears 22-9 (7)

7 Texas Longhorns 23-6 (9)

6 Marquette Golden Eagles 25-6 (6)

– CFN College Basketball Rankings: 1-68

5 Kansas Jayhawks 25-6 (3)

4 Alabama Crimson Tide 26-5 (2)

3 Purdue Boilermakers 26-5 (5)

2 UCLA Bruins 27-4 (4)

1 Houston Cougars 29-2 (1)

*Will change Indiana if needed

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s