West Virginia Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

West Virginia Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know
Sept 2 at Penn State
Sept 9 Duquesne
Sept 16 Pitt
Sept 23 at Texas Tech
Sept 30 TCU
Oct 7 OPEN DATE
Oct 12 at Houston
Oct 21 Oklahoma State
Oct 28 at UCF
Nov 4 BYU
Nov 11 at Oklahoma
Nov 18 Cincinnati
Nov 25 at Baylor
West Virginia Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Mountaineers miss from the Big 12 slate?
The3 Mountaineers don’t have to deal with all things Kansas. They miss both Kansas and Kansas State – it’s not bad to miss the defending Big 12 champion – and they also don’t have to deal with Texas. This year, that’s a huge plus.
Missing Iowa State … ehhhhh. It was one of the Big 12’s worst teams last year, but it should be improved. Even so, that wouldn’t be a bad team to have as opposed to, say, Oklahoma.
But …
West Virginia Football Schedule What Really Matters
There aren’t two road games in a row all year, so the Mountaineers should be able to settle in a bit before Big 12 play.
They alternate road and home games in Big 12 play, but with a week off before going to Houston, they only leave Morgantown once from September 9th until October 12th. That doesn’t mean the slate is easy, but the pain is spread out.
Getting TCU, Oklahoma State, and BYU at home helps, but that’s offset by playing five Big 12 road games. That, and …
West Virginia Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
This might be the Big 12’s toughest schedule.
There’s the easy game against Duquesne, but starting the season off at Penn State and hosting Pitt in non-conference play is a big problem.
It’s not that the Mountaineers can’t be more than just competitive in the Big 12 road games, it’s that there’s an extra one and none of them will be breezes.
It’s going to be a fight to get to six wins – it would’ve been nice to have three guaranteed warm-up games before dealing with the Big 12.