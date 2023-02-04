Washington State vs UCLA Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Washington State vs UCLA prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4

Washington State vs UCLA How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Pauley Pavillion, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Washington State (10-14), UCLA (18-4)

Washington State vs UCLA Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

The Cougars can play just enough defense to keep this close.

They were able to do it the first time in a tough 67-66 loss to UCLA up in Pullman, and that D can travel. It’s able to keep scores low and the games in range, the offense will keep cranking it up from three and hope to generate points in bunches, and everything has to work.

UCLA does a lot of things right, but it doesn’t do much from three, it doesn’t get to the line, and there’s a problem if Wazzu can get hot from the outside.

But …

Why UCLA Will Win

Washington State has a wee bit of a problem on the road.

It was able to get by Arizona in a stunner a month ago in Tucson, but it’s 2-7 overall in true road games.

The defense is able to keep the team in games, but the offense just doesn’t have the firepower to get on the move and generate easy points when the threes aren’t dropping. It’s a struggle for the O to get to 70 home, and it’s like pulling teeth for the attack to get there on the road.

UCLA will force way too many turnovers, it’ll get it’s own offense rolling, and …

What’s Going To Happen

20 in a row.

UCLA has yet to lose at home this year and it’s been amazing in Pauley going back to last season.

No, this won’t be any sort of a shootout, and that’s just fine with the Bruins. They do defense better, they’ll dominate the turnover battle, and they’ll push through in a wee bit of a grind.

Washington State vs UCLA Prediction, Line

UCLA 68, Washington State 55

Line: UCLA -12, o/u: 129

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Ranking: 2

