Washington State Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Washington State Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Aug 26 OPEN DATE

Sept 2 at Colorado State

Sept 9 Wisconsin

Sept 16 Northern Colorado

Sept 23 Oregon State

Sept 30 OPEN DATE

Oct 7 at UCLA

Oct 14 Arizona

Oct 21 at Oregon

Oct 28 at Arizona State

Nov 4 Stanford

Nov 11 at Cal

Nov 18 Colorado

Nov 24 at Washington

Washington State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Cougars miss from the Pac-12 slate?

Washington got to miss USC and Utah last year, and now it’s Washington State’s turn to catch the mammoth break. The Trojans rolled Wazzu 30-14, the Utes won a 21-17 fight, and now they’re been replaced with Colorado and UCLA being left off the Pac-12 schedule. That’s a solid deal.

Not all is perfect with the Cougar slate, though.

Washington State Football Schedule What Really Matters

Washington State gets five Pac-12 road games. One of them is Washington, but that counts. That also means four of the last six games are away from home, and it gets even worse than that.

The Arizona State game is on the road on October 28th. The only thing that matters about that – besides the travel – is Tempe, Arizona is probably going to be nicer weather-wise than Pullman.

Arizona? That’s a home game, but the weather probably won’t be that bad on October 14th. Colorado is used to playing in snow and cold – if that happens – meaning Stanford on November 4th is likely the only team to potentially be affected by the surroundings.

Washington State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

The Cougars were able to win seven games last year even with USC and Utah to deal with. This schedule is just workable enough to hope to at least his the 2022 mark.

Wisconsin is a home game, but this should be a far more dangerous Badger team. Going to Colorado State and dealing with Northern Colorado shouldn’t be a problem.

Stanford, Arizona, Colorado. None of them went bowling, and all three are home dates. Take care of at least two of the non-conference games, handle the winnable home dates, and pull off a win at, say, Cal and/or Arizona State, and all should be okay.

